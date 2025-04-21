Double the Impact: 190th Recruiters & Airmen Represent at Build My Future and Coyote Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Meagan Gardner | U.S. Air National Guard members from the 190th Air Refueling Wing talk with students...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Meagan Gardner | U.S. Air National Guard members from the 190th Air Refueling Wing talk with students from across Kansas at Coyote Day at Forbes Field ANGB, Kansas, April 24, 2025. The 190th ARW recruiting team hosted Coyote Day, which gave potential recruits a deeper, more personalized look at life in the Guard. More than 15 shops participated in the showcase, offering demonstrations and one-on-one interactions with university students exploring career options. see less | View Image Page

Recruiters and Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing were front and center at two major events on April 24, 2025, — Build My Future and Coyote Day — highlighting the many opportunities available through service in the Kansas Air National Guard.



At the Stormont Vail Events Center, recruiters and Airmen from several career fields participated in Build My Future, an interactive, hands-on event designed to introduce high school students to careers in the construction industry and beyond. More than 10 schools from across Kansas attended.



The 190th provided students with insight into the broader opportunities available in the Air National Guard, including aviation, logistics, medical, maintenance and administrative roles.



“Every Airman has a story and a skill to share. Whether they wear a recruiter badge or not, they’re helping others understand what we’re all about,” said Technical Sgt Ronald Quiroz, recruiter, 190th ARW.



The recruiting team simultaneously hosted Coyote Day at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base. The event gave potential recruits a deeper, more personalized look at life in the Guard. More than 15 shops participated in the showcase, offering demonstrations and one-on-one interactions with university students exploring career options.



Representatives from Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University and Washburn University were also there to discuss opportunities with students from eight different high schools.



“Coyote Day is about connection — connecting young people to careers, to purpose and to a team that supports them,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Stevens, recruiter, 190th ARW.



In addition to exploring hands-on career paths, attendees learned about key benefits of joining the 190th, such as:

- Up to 100% tuition assistance

- Opportunities to earn college credit while serving

- Affordable insurance options

- Part-time service commitment (one weekend a month, two weeks a year)

- The ability to serve in their local community



Whether at a convention center or in an aircraft hangar, the 190th Air Refueling Wing continues to lead with professionalism, pride and purpose — showing Kansans the many ways to serve their state and nation.