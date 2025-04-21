Staying Ahead of the Curve: AFGSC Mission Data Working Group shapes future of bomber operations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force base,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin | A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force base, Louisiana, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, for fuel over the southeastern United States, Dec. 4, 2024. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The aircraft can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – With the rapid pace of advancements comes an increasing need for adaptation and progress. The 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) at Eglin Air Force Base hosted the annual Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) Mission Data Working Group in early March, bringing participants from across AFGSC together to shape the present and future of the bomber force.



The week-long event aimed to develop the next year of mission data file (MDF) production and electronic warfare (EW) support for AFGSC platforms. Participants of the working group discussed current MDF production techniques, tactics and procedures and the need to incorporate the prioritization of AFGSC asset EW requirements based off predictable events within the Electromagnetic Operating Environment.



The shift towards a more agile and proactive approach to bomber EW-modernization showcases the commitment to maintaining the strategic advantage in tomorrow’s high-end operational environment.



“Because of how fast technology advances, things become obsolete really fast,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Nishizuka, 16 EWS commander. “By focusing on near-term events, we can counter this and deliver the most up-to-date capabilities to our customers.”



The working group's output will inform the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing’s future resource allocation, research and development priorities, and training programs.



"We can't afford to be reactive in the realm of electronic warfare," said U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander. "This working group allows us to anticipate challenges and proactively develop solutions, ensuring our bomber fleet remains the most capable in the world."



The working group also stressed the importance of educating Airmen and participants about the evolving threat landscape and the critical role of EW in countering those threats.



“We need to be ultra-focused on what we plan for and how we prepare, and it’s the education piece; getting people to understand what we do,” said Nishizuka. “Our goal is to observe the now, what’s most important, and address that.”



In an era of rapid technological advancement, the AFGSC Mission Data Working Group works to stay ahead of the curve in Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations. The collaborative efforts of this group ensures that the U.S. bomber force remains dominant.



"The work done here directly translates into lives saved and missions accomplished," said Fenner. "By providing our aircrews with the most advanced EW capabilities, we ensure they can execute their missions safely and effectively, even in the most contested environments."