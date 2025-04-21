William Tell 2025: What Makes a Champion?

Surging from the success of 2023, the next iteration of the William Tell air superiority competition returns to the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 9-18, 2025.



More than just a competition, William Tell is a crucible where the U.S. Air Force's commitment to air superiority is demonstrated both in the air and on the ground.



William Tell’s legacy has forged the warrior spirit of competitors through intense aerial competition for more than 50 years. It's a testament to the understanding that air superiority is not achieved by technology alone, but by the dedicated individuals who operate, maintain, and support the execution of their mission during every sortie. This is where iron sharpens iron, where the best in the Air Force refine their skills and push the boundaries of excellence.



William Tell 2025 will see teams comprised of aircrews, maintainers, munitions troops, command and control operators, and intel specialists engage in intense aerial and ground competitions. They will be tested in every facet of their warfighting capabilities, demonstrating the mastery and professionalism they embody, daily. According to U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Starks, William Tell intelligence lead, if any of these wings want to be crowned champion, you must be a force multiplier.



“A champion must join the competition and instantly make their teammates better, and must be ready and excited to dominate their competition,” said Starks. “I am looking for airmen who have gone beyond just learning the facts about our competitor… I want airmen who have mastered the tools required to execute the mission.”



Maj. Ryan “LIT” Gourley, WT25 exercise director, echoed that sentiment, “you need to be skilled enough to do what you need to win. And you need to be hard-nosed enough to push through the adversity that you’re going to encounter.”



Maintenance competitors will hone their skills and harden their resolve as they load munitions and turn jets safely and quickly, ensuring their aircrew teammates can get to the fight. Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Dela-Cruz, WT25 maintenance project officer, expands upon the grit required to win in the maintenance team categories.



“A champion is someone who excels in what they do every single day, no matter the condition,” said Dela-Cruz. “I’m looking for a maintainer who ensures mission readiness and pilot safety despite tough conditions.”



The title of ‘William Tell champion’ is a badge of honor worn by few, and a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence. William Tell is where the best become better; where warrior ethos thrives, innovation flourishes, and lethality is honed to a razor's edge.



"Winning showcases the dedication and hard work of the entire team, an honor carried throughout their careers," reflects Starks. “I still run into the champions and competitors from William Tell 2023 and it is amazing hearing them talk about winning and the impact of the overall experience.”



This year’s iteration will introduce the participation of the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the competition alongside the F-15 Strike Eagle, the F-22 Raptor, and the F-35 Lightning II, showcasing the might of the U.S. Air Force’s air superiority arsenal.



Send us your champions, and we'll see you in the fight. Victory awaits!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:22 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US