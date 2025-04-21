Crusader of the Month: Senior Airman Joseph Rivera

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Rivera, 42nd Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger travel technician, has been named Crusader of the Month.



The wing’s Crusader of the Month award highlights outstanding members who contribute significant effort toward Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities.



“Rivera consistently demonstrates exceptional professionalism,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. India Jackson, 42nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief. “He is a very sharp Airman, knowledgeable and his customer service skills are exemplary.”



Originally from Corozal, Puerto Rico, Rivera joined the Maxwell team in September 2021. Since arriving, he has become a vital asset within the Deployment and Distribution Flight, managing official air travel and commercial bus transportation for Air Education and Training Command’s highest-volume passenger travel operations.



“With him being in the Passenger Travel Section for only four months, he has reconciled four centrally billed accounts to prevent our account from going into suspension status within our tight 10-day deadline,” said Jackson. “That is a significant workload and accomplishment for a senior Airman in a short period of time.”



With firsthand deployment experience, Rivera understands the importance of reliable travel coordination. His commitment to the mission is driven by a desire to ensure no Airmen experiences the stress of being stranded due to travel delays or mismanagement.



“I feel like I’m not just doing my job, I’m helping people all around,” said Rivera. “Whether it’s making sure someone gets home to their family or getting a replacement downrange, it matters.”



In his role, Rivera supports the diverse travel needs of the 42nd Air Base Wing, the Holm Center, Air University and 43 mission partners across Maxwell and Gunter Annex. His work includes managing two centrally billed accounts totaling $4 million and orchestrating both commercial and Patriot Express missions.



“If we don’t manage the centrally billed accounts correctly, no one in the wing can fly in or out,” explained Rivera. “It’s that important. We gather the travel orders, verify the flights and work with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service to keep accounts open. It’s not just numbers; it’s about mission continuity.”



Rivera’s impact reaches beyond the travel section. A former cargo technician, he remains passionate about the broader mission of the Traffic Management Office.



“People think TMO is just household goods, but we have a cargo section too,” said Rivera. “I worked in cargo for most of my career, and I’m super proud of it. We build crates, support nearly every squadron, and make the mission happen behind the scenes.



Whether he attends quarterly briefings with contractors and Unit Deployment Managers or ensures smooth coordination with the Commercial Travel Office, Rivera believes teamwork and communication are the foundation of mission success.



“We all work in different buildings, but we’re one team,” said Rivera. “We hold these massive briefings, show examples, share numbers, whatever we need to stay ahead of the curve.”



Outside of work, Rivera is a proud father to two daughters, Allison and Paulette. He finds balance through family time, cooking, gaming, working out and listening to motivational podcasts.



“It’s the hardships, deployments and time away, that make you value the time with loved ones more,” said Rivera.



Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree, Rivera has his eyes set on the Staff Sergeant rank. He’s scheduled to test in June and is determined to keep pushing forward, both as an Airman and as a role model.



“I’m hoping that I make it. I’ve been putting in the work and I want to keep progressing,” he said. “But I also want to finish school. That was one of my goals and I want to show my daughters that anything is possible.”



With passion, precision, and purpose, Rivera exemplifies the spirit of the Crusader of the Month.



The Crusader the Month carries deep historical significance within the 42nd ABW. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia, in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were honored with the nickname “Crusaders” by their French allies, proudly adopting the Cross of Lorraine symbol on their B-25 Bombers. This legacy continues through the 42nd ABW.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:27 Story ID: 496319 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crusader of the Month: Senior Airman Joseph Rivera, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.