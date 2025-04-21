Kentucky National Guard Soldier commended for heroic rescue following storm-related crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A routine trip home took a dramatic turn for a Kentucky National Guard Soldier, Mar. 15, 2025.



U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Pollard was headed to his home in Lexington following drill at the Bowman Field Readiness Center in Louisville when he came across an overturned vehicle on I-64 near Simpsonville in Shelby County. The accident had happened during heavy rainfall and storms.



Pollard discovered the vehicle off the roadway in a trench with the driver trapped inside. He pried the door open, removed the airbag and, along with another bystander, helped the victim from the wreckage.



Pollard said his only focus in the moment was providing help.



"I honestly didn't even think about anything. I just literally thought about helping and getting to her,” said Pollard. “That was the only thing that was on my mind.”



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benzie Timberlake praised Pollard for his actions and courage that day and says that it demonstrates the degree of dedication of Kentucky Guardsmen.



“Adversity does not build character, it reveals it,” said Timberlake. “Spc. Pollard’s actions show what Soldiers can do when placed in difficult situations, he showcased unparallelled courage, resilience, and selflessness that truly highlights our Kentucky National Guard’s extraordinary capabilities.”



Because of his actions, Pollard was recognized with the awarding and presentation of an Army Challenge Coin and a Brigade Commander/Command Sergeant Major Coin.



U.S. Army Col. Steven Engels, commander of the 75th Troop Command, says that Pollard's swift and selfless response in a moment of crisis demonstrated courage and unwavering commitment to community service.



“This decisive action not only saved a life but also reflected Spc. Pollard's unwavering commitment to service and community safety as well as exceptional character,” said Engels.



Pollard belongs to the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade but is currently attached to the 75th Troop Command.

