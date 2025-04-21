Kentucky MEDEVAC prepares for deployment to Europe

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Soldiers from Kentucky Army National Guard’s MEDEVAC detachment held its departure ceremony with friends and family in attendance at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on April 25, 2025.



Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, was supported by leaders of the Kentucky Guard, friends, family, aviation retirees, and alumni as they prepared to depart to Fort Cavazos, Texas where they will complete their final training before heading to Kosovo for nine months.



In Kosovo, Charlie Company will be tasked with providing intra-theater aeromedical evacuation for the Army health system and enroute medical care.



Charlie Company has recently been mobilized for both state and federal activations since 2020, with one deployment to Afghanistan that year and in the eastern Kentucky flood response, saving 78 people using helicopter hoist operations in 2022.



U.S. Army Capt. Corey Oney, commander of Charlie Company, emphasized the importance of the mission to the company.



“Everybody in this room has been a valued member of our small team,” said Oney. “The biggest one being the families. Every person that is going on this mobilization volunteered for this, and the ones that volunteered, did so because of the support that they have from their families.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gabriel Spicer, commander of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, gave advice to Oney and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Stull, senior noncommissioned officer of the company.



“You will encounter challenges that will not only test your technical skills, but your compassion and guiding principles,” said Spicer. “Always remember, behind every mission, there is a person, a Soldier, a civilian, and a loved one.”



To the rest of the company, Spicer added a few words.



“Whether it’s a routine training event, or a mission, always remain committed to the best of the mission, but most importantly, each other. You are a team, and as a team, you will be successful together.”

