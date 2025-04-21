Army Reserve general swears in 40 New Yorkers at enlistment ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | A total of 40 new Army recruits from the Long Island area were sworn-in by Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | A total of 40 new Army recruits from the Long Island area were sworn-in by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, at the Suffolk County Oath of Enlistment Ceremony April 17 at the Suffolk County Executive Offices in Hauppauge, Long Island. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Salvatore Ottaviano) see less | View Image Page

HAUPPAUGE, NY – A total of 40 new Army recruits from the Long Island area were sworn-in by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz at the Suffolk County Oath of Enlistment Ceremony April 17 at the Suffolk County Executive Offices here.



“This will be a day you’ll all remember and the start of your journey in the profession of arms as a Soldier,” said Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, headquartered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. “Thank you for having the courage to walk into a recruiter’s office and have a conversation.



“Hopefully, you talked it over with your loved ones and made a conscious decision to become part of a team that represents something bigger than yourself, with a true purpose to defend freedom and win our nation’s wars when called upon,” he added.



Several local elected officials attended the event, including Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine, former New York Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Steve Castleton, Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, representatives for Congressmen Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota, and Lt. Col. John Rhodes, commander of the New York City Recruiting Battalion.



“We exist as a nation only because of people like yourself,” Romaine said. “This nation doesn’t exist unless people volunteer. For at least 40 years, this country has had a volunteer Army, which means it depends on recruits.



“Whether you’re starting off as a private or you’re winding up as a general, the Army is a great place to be,” Romaine continued. “You’re doing a service. This Flag of ours only flies because men and women for years have said, ‘I will volunteer. I will serve. I will protect my country,’” said Romaine.



“I cannot tell you how grateful this county and this nation is for your willingness to serve. It is your willingness to serve that gives us the great nation that we have,” he added.



“To all you future Soldiers: use your time in the Army to grow as a teammate and as an individual,” Castleton said. “Use the tools and benefits the Army will provide. After you get through Basic (Training), think about your future both in and out of the Army.”



The future Soldiers will be part of an all-volunteer Army and will soon be part of the one percent of the United States that wears the uniform.



“You have great benefits that will give you a leg up on those who did not serve,” Castleton explained. “Between my three children and family members, they have received three associates degrees, two bachelors degrees, two masters degrees – and working on a third masters degree, most of which they’ve received while on active duty.



“That’s over one million dollars in college education the Army paid for, for my children. Think about that,” he emphasized.



Most of the new recruits are from Suffolk County with others from Nassau County, The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens. The demographics of the future troops offer an age range from 17 to 42. While 32 of them are joining the ranks of active duty, eight are joining the Army Reserve.



“The Army enjoys and strives to maintain our bond with the people we defend. We live in your communities, raise a family, and are proud to wear the uniform, be it full time or part time in the Army Reserve or National Guard,” said Hershkowitz, a Long Island native.



America’s Army is the largest of the armed services, consisting of more than 1.2 million people (combined active duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard) across the globe who defend this country. Army careers span the spectrum of attorneys, astronauts, mechanics, doctors, engineers, logisticians and musicians who all serve.



“This county respects, admires and wants to help our veterans not only during your service, but long after you have served, because once you’re a veteran, you are always a veteran,” said Romaine. “Your country is in your debt not just now, but well into the future and for the rest of your life.”



“You are not in this alone and will be motivated and helped by your fellow recruits going through the same experience. It will all be worth it at the end of your training when you graduate and earn your Army patch, and can officially be called a Soldier,” said Hershkowitz.



Hershkowitz also cited the upcoming U.S. Army 250th birthday on June 14th. He pointed out that the Army is one year older than the nation itself.



“As we get ready to celebrate this milestone, we must remember the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication by the men and women who have called themselves a Soldier,” said Hershkowitz. “Congratulations to the future Soldiers who have made the decision to join our ranks of the military. This we’ll defend, combat ready and twice the citizen!”