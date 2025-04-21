Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Lumber City, Georgia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Master Sgt. Luther Grace, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 3 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Lumber City, Georgia. Wainright/Parlor Funeral Home, Hazlehurst, Georgia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Lumber City, Grace was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950, at age 34, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The Army issued presumptive finding of death for him of Dec. 31, 1953.



Grace was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dec.18, 2024, after his remains were exhumed March 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Master Sgt. Grace. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4063638/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-grace-l/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Wainright/Parlor Funeral Home, 912-375-4571.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 08:48 Story ID: 496304 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US Hometown: LUMBER CITY, GEORGIA, US Hometown: MACON, GEORGIA, US Hometown: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Lumber City, Georgia, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.