The “Mighty Bison” Face the Storm

ATLANTIC OCEAN (20 March, 2025) - History was made on March 18th, 2025, when “Mighty Bison” of VRM-40 landed a CMV-22B Osprey aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) for the first time. VRM-40 is a relatively new squadron that was founded in 2022 and has been tasked with a critical mission.

“VRM-40’s mission is to provide logistics to carrier strike groups from the sea,” said Naval Aircrewman (Fixed Wing) 2nd Class Adam Nagi. “We are ready to support to the last tactical mile.”

Throughout history, being the first to do something has always been accompanied with unique challenges. From Eugene Fly’s first successful flight off of carrier USS Langley in 1911, to VRM-40’s first flight aboard CVN 77, the Navy continues to push the limits of innovation.

“Being the first and starting from scratch is definitely a challenge,” said Lt. David “MOBI” Turner, a CMV-22B pilot assigned to VRM-40. “When you are the first to ever do something, you get to find all the problems, and it’s your responsibility to fix and learn from them for the benefit of those who follow you.”

VRM-40 was originally a West coast squadron founded at Naval Air Station North Island, California, that was relocated to Naval Station Norfolk on February 1, 2024. The squadron now has an integral mission to fulfill on the East coast.

“It was a long road to transfer from West coast to East coast operations,” said Turner. “We had to completely transfer our whole squadron. We faced numerous logistic and platform-specific challenges, both seen and unseen.”

Since their relocation, the squadron has been diligently working on their operational capabilities with Carrier Strike Group 7 and CVN 77.

“Collaboration is important because the better the communication is between the squadron and the strike group, the more smoothly we can get logistics and high priority personnel on and off the ship,” said Nagi. “Teamwork is integral to how our squadron operates alongside our surface ship counterparts to make sure all of our joint operations go to plan.”

VRM-40 and CVN 77 both strive to be mission-ready to ensure the ship and the squadron will be ready for future maritime operations.

“All the men and women of our squadron and the ship have worked extremely hard to get us to the point where we are now,” said Turner. “We are very proud of our safety culture at VRM-40. We firmly believe that it has allowed us to operate at a high level completing the mission while keeping our sailors and aircraft safe.”

Historically, USS George H.W. Bush, along with other carriers, have relied on the C-2A Greyhound aircraft for a large portion of their logistics needs. However, the Navy has begun its transition to the CMV-22B for multi-mission logistics operations and the “Mighty Bison” are leading the charge.

“We are prepared to take the mantle and do whatever possible to make sure the mission happens on time and safely every time,” said Nagi. “After all, VRM-40’s motto is ‘facing the storm.’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 08:19 Story ID: 496303 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The “Mighty Bison” Face the Storm, by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.