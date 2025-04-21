A Helping Hand in the Air Tower

Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Sean Sheppard had always been the type to look out for others. Though his role aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) was demanding, Sheppard found great fulfillment in giving back to his community. During his free time, when many Sailors catch up on rest or enjoy personal hobbies, Sheppard could be found volunteering; whether it was cleaning up local parks, organizing food drives, or mentoring junior Sailors. For him, these activities weren’t just a way to pass time, they were a chance to stay grounded and serve others, just as he does in the Navy.

“Being in the Navy, you get used to handling high-pressure situations,” Sheppard said. “But volunteering reminds me that it’s not all about the mission or the operation. It’s about the people whether on the flight deck or in the community.”

On a Friday morning, after a long week aboard Bush, Sheppard took part in a 1,000 Points of Light volunteer event, a ship-wide initiative inspired by President George H.W. Bush’s inaugural speech.

The project was a clean-up effort at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Sheppard along with a group of other Sailors from Bush, worked to clear litter, prune overgrown trails, and restore the park’s natural beauty. It was hard work, but for Sheppard it was a chance to connect with the community while also reflecting on his own responsibilities.

As he filled bag after bag with trash, Shepard realized just how much the skills he used in the air traffic control tower translated to his volunteer work. Both required precision, teamwork, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. On the ship, he guided aircraft safely in and out of the carrier’s airspace, a job where every decision is critical. Similarly, during the park clean-up, Shepard worked alongside his fellow Sailors with a shared goal; ensuring that each task was completed with care and attention to detail.

“I’ve learned to stay focused no matter where I am,” he reflected. “Whether I’m managing aircraft from the tower or cleaning up a park, it’s all about working together, staying organized, and making sure things go smoothly.”

For Shepard, the connection between his job in the Navy and his volunteer work was clear. Both environments required a sense of responsibility, clear communication and a commitment to helping others. And while the stakes were high in both scenarios, from coordinating a safe landing of aircraft aboard the ship or preserving a local park, Shepard’s dedication to serve remained constant.

“I guess I just see it as my duty to give back,” Shepard said with a smile. “I do my part in the Navy, and I do my part in the community. It’s all about making sure everyone and everything is in the right place.”

USS George H.W. Bush will be holding a ship wide 1,000 Points of Light volunteer event April 17th, 2025.

