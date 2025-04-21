Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easter Fun Brings Communities Together

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Japan — The Easter Bunny hopped over to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa on April 26 for the annual Easter egg hunt and story time event, welcoming children from Sobe Ward, the Wanpaku Children’s Association, and the American community.

    The event brought both local and American families together to share in the time-honored tradition of Easter egg hunting and a chance to enjoy a morning of stories and fun.

    Community events like this strengthen bonds between the Garrison and its host nation neighbors by fostering friendship, understanding, and a shared sense of community.

    “This was a great opportunity to share a tradition with the local children, many of whom do not typically celebrate this holiday,” said Yoshua Andersson, community relations specialist. “Fun events like an egg hunt are a wonderful icebreaker between our cultures and help strengthen our friendships.”

