    Photo Story: Work on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy in April 2025

    Work on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy in April 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on site preparation and infrastructure setup April 18, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.

    The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.

    The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

