Multinational Forces Strengthen Community Support in Bulacan during Balikatan 25

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Capt. Murata Emiko, left, a nurse with the Japan Self-Defense Forces, U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsey T. Colgan, center, a registered dietitian with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, and Philippine Army Sgt. Gilbert Concepcion, an infantryman with 304th Community Defense Center, medically screen Rachelle Santos during Exercise Balikatan 25 at the Pulong Sampaloc Barangay Hall, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

BULACAN, Philippines – Service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. military, Australian Defence Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces supported community development efforts in Barangay Pulong Sampaloc, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, Philippines, as part of Exercise Balikatan 25. Humanitarian Civic Assistance projects like this enhance the quality of life for Filipinos and are a visible demonstration of the strong cooperation between our nations, reinforcing the Alliance. These efforts support local communities through activities such as infrastructure development, building classrooms and other community-focused facilities, delivering medical care and supplies, and providing relief from weather-related disasters.



Engineers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. military, and Australian Defence Force renovated classrooms at Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School, which educates approximately 429 students. The combined-joint team upgraded the school's roofing, plumbing, electrical systems, and structural elements, improving the safety and functionality of the space for both students and teachers.



In addition to the infrastructure improvements, service members strengthened ties with the local community through a civil-military engagement event at the school. Philippine and U.S. military chaplains led an interfaith service and delivered a “Bundle of Joy” donation, which included televisions, laptops and bilingual classroom materials such as puzzles and flashcards to support math and literacy learning in both English and Tagalog, one of the native languages of the Philippines



“This Bundle of Joy empowers our teachers, the architects of tomorrow, and ignites wisdom within our students,” said Ron A. Castro, principal of Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School. “The spirit of service and solidarity is at the heart of Balikatan 25. Education is not about what we know, but how we grow. Our chaplains, who made this happen, stand shoulder to shoulder with our teachers, solidifying this bond.”



Following the donation, members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces hosted a cultural exchange with students and families. They taught participants how to fold origami and write their names in kanji, the logographic characters used in Japanese writing, fostering multinational friendships through shared learning and cultural connection.



At the nearby Pulong Sampaloc Barangay Hall, service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. military, and Japan Self-Defense Forces conducted a community health engagement and provided care to more than 250 residents.



This joint health team delivered 177 medical consultations and conducted more than 90 dental procedures, including surgeries, cleanings and fluoride treatments. They also filled over 600 prescriptions and supported patients with preventive services such as cardiology screenings, blood glucose testing and wound care. Hot meals were provided to patients and caregivers on site.



Balikatan 25 highlights the power of multinational partnership, as forces work side by side to strengthen communities through service, connection and shared purpose across the Philippines.