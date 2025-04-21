Blue Ridge Arrives in Nouméa, New Caledonia

NOUMÉA, New Caledonia – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Nouméa, New Caledonia for a routine port visit April 26, 2025. This is Blue Ridge’s first visit to the city since 2011.



U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



"A special thank you to the people of Nouméa for the warm welcome and hospitality," said Capt. Nicholas C. DeLeo, commanding officer, USS Blue Ridge. "France is the United States' oldest treaty ally and this port visit represents our continued friendship. Our shared values and historic warfighting achievements define the U.S.-France alliance as well as our continued support in maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."



Nouméa is home to the headquarters for the French Armed Forces of New Caledonia (FANC), and the port visit allows 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership the opportunity to meet with French counterparts, as well as local leaders, to deepen the bilateral relationship and further strengthen the U.S.-France alliance.



“This port visit provides a wonderful opportunity to build on our already strong relationship,” said Cmdr. Yann Soulard, French Liaison Officer at U.S. 7th Fleet. “In New Caledonia, we look forward to fostering those face-to-face interactions, advancing military cooperation, and camaraderie between the French and U.S. Armed Forces.”



The U.S. Navy and France’s Marine Nationale routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific. In January 2025, Charles de Gaulle Strike Group conducted bilateral interoperability training during La Perouse with USS Savannah (LCS 28) in Southeast Asia and Pacific Stellar with the Vinson Carrier Strike Group in the Philippine Sea. The events were part of their Indo-Pacific deployment Clemenceau 25.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



