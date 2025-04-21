There’s a first for everything

PHOU PHA THI, Laos— A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman played a critical role in maintaining the health, safety and operational readiness of his recovery team during a recent mission with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Connor Dougherty, a medic with the DPAA, and others like him support recovery teams in the field by providing medical care and first aid to personnel and assist with recovery efforts while working in remote or austere environments.



“I want to learn as much about medicine as possible from the experienced team we have,” Dougherty said. “The breadth of experience here is something I may never encounter again, so I want to do everything in my power to become the best corpsman and medic I can be. A big factor in the mission being successful is ensuring everyone on the team returns home safe and healthy.”



Dougherty and his teammates conducted a recovery operation in search of U.S. personnel missing from the Vietnam War Operation Heavy Green, also known as the mission at Lima Site 85 . Dougherty recently completed his second Joint Field Activity with DPAA.



Lima Site 85 was a classified U.S. military installation located on a remote mountaintop in Laos during the Vietnam War. Its existence was not publicly acknowledged at the time. The site was part of a covert program run by the CIA and U.S. Air Force to conduct radar-guided bombing missions over North Vietnam.



DPAA recovery teams typically conduct field operations lasting between 30 and 65 days. During these missions, team members use specialized tools to search for evidence and potential human remains while carefully documenting the process. These efforts are essential to fulfilling DPAA’s mission and helping provide answers and closure to the families of those still unaccounted for from past conflicts.



“The biggest challenge I faced during this mission was learning the dynamics of a Joint Field Activity,” Dougherty said. “During my first mission, the biggest hurdle was understanding what needed to be done—how the units were set up, how the screening process worked, and what to look out for so I could support the team as effectively as possible. We had great leadership and a strong team that helped guide me through the process, which allowed me to contribute in a meaningful way.”



In addition to his responsibilities as a medic — ensuring the safety, health and wellness of the team — Dougherty supported mission operations by conducting a simulated casualty evacuation, preparing highlines to transfer soil, screening material, and excavating soil. At the culmination of recovery operations, he also supported the post-mission teardown and site preservation in preparation for future recovery efforts.



“You experience firsthand, where the missing service member may be and know the potential of bringing them home is right in front of you,” Dougherty said. “It’s something very few service members get to experience in their entire military careers.”



Dr. Katie Rubin, a forensic anthropologist and the scientific recovery expert with DPAA, commended Dougherty and emphasized his impact on site as a team member. She said, “He was an integral part of team morale on site and the scientific success of the mission.” Adding, Dougherty had increased time on site and became one of the best excavators and someone to trust throughout the mission.



DPAA's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. This includes locating, recovering, identifying, and, ultimately, returning fallen service members to their next of kin.



“DPAA is unlike anywhere else I’ve served,” Dougherty said. “Most places, you only see a small part of the bigger picture. Here, you see the full impact of the mission up close.”

