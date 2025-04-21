Forging Unbreakable Bonds: IPSEL SMEE 25-1 Cultivates Enlisted Leadership Across the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Nelson Gaspar | The Fellows and Facility of the Indo Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter...... read more read more Photo By Nelson Gaspar | The Fellows and Facility of the Indo Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange (IPSEL SMEE) pose for a class photo at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. IPSEL SMEE is a program designed to foster collaboration and expertise among senior enlisted leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Nelson Gaspar) see less | View Image Page

Beneath the welcoming skies of Honolulu, the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), in close collaboration with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), hosted a pivotal gathering from April 20–26, 2025: IPSEL SMEE 25-1. This distinguished forum brought together 80 senior enlisted leaders and their mentors, representing 22 Indo-Pacific economies and global partners.



The Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange (IPSEL SMEE) is a unique and vital platform where the bedrock of our armed forces—senior enlisted professionals—converge to strengthen regional trust, build shared understanding of complex security challenges, and advance strategic leadership capabilities across national boundaries. In an era defined by increasingly intricate regional dynamics, these leaders serve as both steadfast operational anchors and influential strategic communicators. IPSEL SMEE empowers them with the perspectives, tools, and enduring partnerships needed to lead effectively in today’s fast-changing security environment. Throughout the week, Fleet Master Chief David Isom, the USINDOPACOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, provided consistent mentorship and guidance.



The Week in Focus



The IPSEL SMEE 25-1 program was carefully structured around distinct daily learning themes, blending lectures, interactive seminars, scenario-based exercises, and keynote engagements into a dynamic week of shared learning and strategic dialogue.

Each morning began with invigorating physical fitness sessions, fostering camaraderie and setting a purposeful tone for the day’s intensive engagements. These shared workouts not only built team cohesion but also reflected the discipline and resilience expected of senior enlisted leadership across the region.



Day One introduced the Foundations of the Indo-Pacific Strategic Landscape. Participants also received briefings from Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) and U.S. Marine Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC), gaining operational insight into their missions and regional roles. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief (SEAC) Ken Robertson, Australia’s senior enlisted leader to the Chief of Defence Force, delivered a compelling keynote on the principles and application of Mission Command. This foundational day established a shared vocabulary and regional perspective that set the tone for deeper engagement throughout the week.



Day Two focused on Regional Security Dynamics, highlighted by a keynote from SEAC Troy E. Black, the 5th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. His address emphasized the critical role of senior enlisted leaders in ensuring warfighting readiness, reinforcing alliances, and shaping strategic outcomes. Fellows also received a domain briefing by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), which provided key insights into air operations and deterrence efforts across the Indo-Pacific. Later, SEAC Bob McCann, Chief Warrant Officer of the Canadian Armed Forces, led a compelling session on organizational ethics and cultural transformation in modern militaries.



Day Three addressed the challenges of Gray Zone Competition and Leadership. Briefings by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), and U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) expanded fellows’ awareness of the diverse operational settings within the Indo-Pacific. Through case studies and facilitated dialogue, participants examined how state and non-state actors operate below the threshold of armed conflict—and how enlisted leaders can lead with clarity, adaptability, and resolve.



Day Four explored the intertwined themes of Strategic Competition and Professionalism. Fellows analyzed adversarial strategies and learned the principles of Principled Negotiations through lectures and discussions. A Senior Enlisted Leaders Mentor Panel added practical wisdom, while briefings from the U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii National Guard underscored the importance of interagency coordination in today’s complex operational environments.



Day Five culminated with an in-depth focus on Cognitive Warfare and Cybersecurity. Through lectures, scenario discussions, and peer dialogue, fellows explored how digital threats—from information operations to cyberattacks—are reshaping modern battlefields. Participants examined the evolving nature of competition in the information domain and discussed strategies for safeguarding minds, networks, and organizational integrity in an era of pervasive digital disruption.



Weaving a Network of Enduring Trust



Beyond academic content, the true power of IPSEL SMEE lies in the relationships it fosters. Fellows engaged in intimate small-group dialogue, cross-cultural exchange, and informal engagements that built genuine camaraderie and mutual trust. These enduring personal and professional bonds—formed across ranks, services, and national lines—are the foundation of regional resilience.

Throughout the week, the program emphasized mutual respect, a shared commitment to service, and the cultivation of lasting partnerships. Fellows emerged not only with new insights but also as trusted counterparts across a region where relationships matter.



A Legacy of Empowered Leadership



As the program concluded, participants reflected on the week’s learning and on the shared leadership journey they had undertaken. Many departed with actionable insights, greater awareness of Indo-Pacific dynamics, and a renewed commitment to lead with purpose and integrity.



IPSEL SMEE is more than a course—it is a strategic investment in the future of the Indo-Pacific. With each iteration, this growing community of empowered, connected, and forward-thinking enlisted leaders strengthens the foundation for regional peace, security, and cooperation.