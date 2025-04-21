Fort Belvoir Boxing Coach inducted into Hall of Fame

Fort Belvoir, VA – Sgt. 1st Class David Pough Sr., Fort Belvoir’s Master Resiliency Trainer, and NCO in Charge of the Readiness and Resilience Performance Center, was honored in February with induction as “Trainer of the Year, into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame. He received this prestigious accolade for his outstanding contributions to the Fort Belvoir and Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall Boxing Team.

As any Soldier can tell you, mental and physical resilience are key to staying focused, and those traits are also vital in boxing. These traits – along with footwork and breath control - are the foundation for focus and success in the ring, Pough explained.

Pough’s achievement is recognition of his commitment and expertise. The award honored Coach Pough’s transformative impact on his athletes—arming them with skills to excel in both the ring and in life.

Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Elliott, an IT Specialist with Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, and boxing team member, said he joined the team out of curiosity, but soon found coach Pough’s passion and directness focused his desire.

“Once you get in here, you’ve got to have the mindset of a killer, because somebody’s trying to harm you, and it’s your job to harm them back,” Elliott said. “It gives you overall confidence in a wide range of circumstances.” With a word, Elliott smiled and described coach with a word that many others on the team mentioned as well: ‘family.’

“He brings us to his house and cooks for us; he gives us rides and encouragement – whatever it is, we look out for each other,” Elliott added.

Induction into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have made a profound and positive impact on the martial arts discipline and on the lives of others. Candidates are rigorously evaluated based on their martial arts lineage, training history, and overall contributions to the community. This meticulous selection process—including endorsements from respected members and former inductees—ensures that only those with unwavering integrity, leadership, and excellence are honored.

Some were attracted to boxing for its purity, including Lanon Lindsey, a 16-year-old attending Mount Vernon High School.

“I like the clean results – either you win or lose … in the ring, it’s all on you. Less than 1 percent of the world does it,” Lindsey said, admitting it can be scary.

Fear was top-of-mind for Basel Abdulrahim, an Air Force Airman 1st Class and respiratory therapist at Andrews Air Force Base.

“When I got here, I was SO scared,” Abdulrahim told The Digital Eagle. “After a couple months, I realized I had to pick up the pace and apply myself. Coach has really challenged me, and I’ve come out stronger outside of boxing as well.” He explained that this newfound resilience has directly improved his performance in the trauma unit.

“It does get intense – you’re dealing with people who are actively dying, and boxing has forced me to slow down, get in gear and focus on that patient – this has improved my self-confidence 100 percent,” Abdulrahim added.

Coach doesn’t try to soften reality. As the team gathered for an evening workout on Fort Belvoir, Pough reminded them “I am going to put you in harm’s way. If you don’t want to be there, don’t show up,” he said, gazing at each of them as they prepared for 1-minute intense drills involving strength, endurance and footwork. “Do the dirty work and it will pay off.”

Among the team is Cpt. Gabrielle Purnell, an Information Systems Engineer with Fort Belvoir Army Cyber Red Team. Though still training for her first fight, Purnell has already felt her self-confidence grow.

“I am confident that I can protect myself,” said Purnell, “and if I find myself in close quarters combat with someone else, I am ready to defend myself and be able to hold my own. I’m more confident, more fit and a better fighter overall.”

Boxing offers numerous life benefits:

• Fear management and stress resilience – boxing exposes Service members to controlled high-stress scenarios that simulate combat conditions. At West Point, Maj. Alex Bedard, the Academy’s boxing coach, said that mandatory, full-contact bouts force cadets to confront the physiological and psychological fear responses with hitting and being hit - especially to the head.

• Enhanced Combat Readiness – boxing directly improves hand-to-hand combat proficiency, which is key to close-quarters clashes, and is a natural complement to modern Combatives training.

• Mental Toughness and Confidence – boxing fosters self-assurance by requiring performance under pressure using disciplined aggression, which is a vital trait for special operations forces.

• Physical Fitness – the sport builds explosive power, endurance and motor skills essential for battlefield performance. Boxing improves heart health, footwork and strike precision, which translates to better combat outcomes.

For one boxer, whose identity remains undisclosed, boxing proved lifesaving. During an attempted robbery in Baltimore, the boxer initially considered handing over their wallet, until it became clear the man was unarmed and put his hands up, as if he was ready to box.

“Then, I thought, ‘All right, you want to fight? Perfect! Let’s get this done.’ And the guy was laid out. You must make split-second decisions and focus on your next move.”

Coach Pough’s dedication and leadership shape the team, emphasizing both fundamentals and camaraderie. Purnell said that Coach Pough is a natural leader, helping each member focus on the basics while getting to know each competitor.

“He’s just an awesome guy. From the beginning, I could feel that Family atmosphere every time I walked through the door.”

Coach Pough’s induction is a testament to his ability to inspire not only through competitive success but also through extraordinary mentorship and character development.

If you’re ready to try life inside the ring, email Coach Pugh at JBMBelvoirboxing@gmail.com.

