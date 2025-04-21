Deep Dive: Uncovering the history and operations of the dive team

Beneath the surface visibility is nearly nonexistent, dark, cold, leaving divers to trust in their crew and training to perform critical work that keeps navigation open – both in the past and today. “Even though we like to fly under the radar, our behind-the-scenes role is vital to preserving both the history and future of the river,” said Kraig Berberich, the district’s dive coordinator.



A legacy of expertise: Wally Voss’ pioneering role



Retired Central Area Lockmaster Wally Voss set the foundation for the St. Paul District’s dive program in the mid-1960s. After serving as a diver in the U.S. Navy, Voss applied his skills at Lock and Dam 5 in Minnesota City, Minnesota. He played a pivotal role in organizing the district’s diving team, serving as a diver, dive supervisor and dive coordinator for more than 25 years. Voss retired in December 1988, but his legacy continues.



Today’s dive team: leadership and team



Berberich, the district’s dive coordinator for the past five years, oversees the dive program. “My job entails anything underwater related,” Berberich said.



He has been with the district for 22 years, and with the dive program for 16 years. Jon Peters, Lock and Dam 5A head operator, alternate dive coordinator and dive supervisor, has been with the dive team since 2014. Peters emphasizes the importance of teamwork, “It’s all about working together to accomplish the mission.”



Mitch Serjogins, Lock and Dam 5A working supervisor and diver since 2017, said the best part of the job is a team that prioritizes safety. “We respond at a moment’s notice to support maintenance, dredge teams and nationwide requests year-round.”



The rest of the team includes:



• Nathan Van Loon, Lock and Dam 5 head operator, alternate dive coordinator, lead dive supervisor, diver

• Tim Tabery, Lock and Dam 3 lockmaster, dive safety inspector and tendor; previous district dive coordinator, alternate dive coordinator, and diver

• Ryan Markey, Lock and Dam 7 head operator and diver

• Jeff Ferguson, Lock and Dam 2 head operator and diver

• Kevin Lakey, Lock and Dam 6 operator and diver • Josh Isakson, derrick boat operator and diver

• Jordan Reichel, Lock and Dam 4 operator and diver in training

• Aaron Pieplow, operational safety specialist and dive safety representative



Each operation requires a minimum of: 1. Diver

2. Dive supervisor (responsible for air, communication, safety)

3. Dive tender (manages diver’s connecting hose)

4. Standby diver ready to assist in the rescue of the main diver



In extreme weather, a fifth diver monitors a boiler system that pumps heated river water through insulated hoses into the diver’s suit to maintain (left to right) Divers Kevin Lakey and Jon Peters check equipment before a dive at Lock and Dam 9, Lynxville, Wisconsin, Jan. 28. USACE St. Paul District photo by Liz Stoeckmann safety and comfort. “There’s always risk with cold water diving, whether it’s equipment failure or air supply concerns,” Peters said. “Our team is top-notch, and safety is always a priority.”



Winter maintenance and routine operations



This past winter, the dive team supported the maintenance and repair crews at Locks and Dams 7 and 9. Their work included installing large jacks and strong backs (steel beams) to the lock chamber floor to raise the miter gates to facilitate maintenance. They also installed a dewater box on the upper wall for towboat damage repairs.



“Typically, our divers work three to four hours per session at depths around 25 feet,” Peters said. “Divers have an unlimited air supply connected to an air compressor on the surface for safety and performing larger tasks, like miter gate replacements. ”The dive team also plays a key role in periodic inspections on the locks and dams and at the headwaters’ reservoir dams.



Divers monitor concrete damage, check for leakage, verify instrumentation results such as sounding data and scour protection, and provide underwater photographs and video. They routinely clear debris or repair broken parts such as bubblers for deicing, intake grating and concrete spalls. “Often divers work in very low visibility and feel their way around structures,” Berberich said. “They work closely with the engineering team, using real-time data to support critical decisions.”



Beyond routine



A diver’s work extends beyond maintenance. They support environmental stewardship by collaborating with district mussel biologist Dan Kelner. Divers survey and relocate native mussels throughout the district to monitor and protect endangered species, minimize habitat disruption to reduce impacts to mussels for Corps operation and maintenance and habitat restoration projects.



Training and Commitment to Excellence (beyond the district)



Outside of the water, divers undergo rigorous training and continuous education:

• Prospect schools

• 12 dives annually to maintain certification

• A two-week hands-on recertification every five years

• Recreational scuba certification

• In-house and final prospect diver certification courses



“Not every district has a full in-house dive team, so we travel across the country as needed,” Berberich said. “Each diver brings unique skills, and we take pride in troubleshooting problems and seeing the results of our hard work.”



Recently, divers supported the Corps’ Engineer Research and Development Center in deploying a bedload sediment collector on the Oakland River in California, and the Eau Claire River in Wisconsin—technology aimed at improving navigation on both rivers.



Additionally, five divers are certified federal bridge inspectors, participating in global inspections in Korea and Alaska. As well as supporting Portland, Omaha, St. Louis and St. Paul districts, under the Department of the Army.



Community Connection



Their commitment doesn’t stop there. The dive team also prioritizes community outreach, taking time to engage with the public, share their mission and foster strong community connections. In 2024, the dive team participated in the Lock and Dam 7 open house—their first time at the event—demonstrating the vital, often unseen role they play in keeping the Mississippi River flowing and infrastructure secure.

