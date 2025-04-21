132d Wing Hosts 2025 ESGR Boss Lift

Courtesy Photo | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing during the 132d Wing’s Boss Lift event April 24, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was put on by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and aims to strengthen the bond between service members and their civilian employers by providing firsthand insight into military operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson) see less | View Image Page

On April 24–25, 2025, the Iowa Air National Guard’s 132d Wing welcomed civilian employers to its airbase in Des Moines, Iowa for the annual Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) “Boss Lift” event. This initiative aims to strengthen the bond between service members and their civilian employers by providing firsthand insight into military operations.



A highlight of the event was the static display of the MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely piloted aircraft from the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing. The MQ-9, known for its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, offered attendees a close-up view of the technology that supports modern military missions.



“It’s always interesting to see what the Air National Guard does on a daily basis,” said Clinton Torp, the director of operations for Des Moines Airport Authority. “The big thing we learned today was just the importance of supporting our guard members that we employ. Its great to see what they do every day out here and appreciate that service.”



Attendees also experienced aerial operations aboard two KC-135 Stratotankers from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. During the flights, they observed mid-air refueling procedures involving F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. This demonstration showcased the critical role of aerial refueling in extending the operational range and endurance of combat aircraft.



The Boss Lift program underscores the importance of employer support for National Guard and Reserve members. By engaging directly with military activities, employers gain a deeper appreciation for the skills and commitments of their employees who serve in the armed forces.



“When employers understand the critical roles our airmen play in national defense, disaster response, community engagement, and international partnerships, they’re more likely to support the training and deployments that keep us mission ready,” said Col. Todd Pierce, 132d Mission Support Group commander. “Events like the ESGR Boss Lift help bridge the gap between the military and the private sector, leaving a lasting impression, especially when they get to see something as dynamic as fighter aircraft refueling mid-air. Employers who are educated about the National Guard are not only more flexible, but they also become advocates in their communities. That kind of support translates into better policies for our members and strengthens retention by reducing stress when our airmen have to prioritize the mission.”



The 132d Wing continues to foster strong relationships between its service members and the civilian community, highlighting the integral role of employer support in national defense.