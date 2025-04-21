FRCSW Artisans Repair Aileron

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been repairing military...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been repairing military aircraft for over 105 years. Here we see Brandon Rosete and Jaron Fackler repairing an F/A-18 Aileron. The Aileron controls the aircraft roll helping it to bank left or right. Mr. Rosete and Mr. Fackler are ensuring the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps have the tools they need to deliver lethality to any and all foes. They are the Backbone of Readiness! Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been repairing military aircraft for over 105 years. Here we see Brandon Rosete and Jaron Fackler repairing an F/A-18 Aileron. The Aileron controls the aircraft roll helping it to bank left or right. Mr. Rosete and Mr. Fackler are ensuring the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps have the tools they need to deliver lethality to any and all foes. They are the Backbone of Readiness!

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.