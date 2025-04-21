Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Artisans Repair Aileron

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been repairing military aircraft for over 105 years. Here we see Brandon Rosete and Jaron Fackler repairing an F/A-18 Aileron. The Aileron controls the aircraft roll helping it to bank left or right. Mr. Rosete and Mr. Fackler are ensuring the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps have the tools they need to deliver lethality to any and all foes. They are the Backbone of Readiness!
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

