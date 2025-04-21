Installation access to soon require REAL ID

Photo By Chad Menegay | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kadeem French, a section chief for the 54th Quartermaster Company...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kadeem French, a section chief for the 54th Quartermaster Company (Mortuary Affairs) out of Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., scans an identification card April 25, 2025, at the Gregg Gate, Fort Gregg-Adams. Effective May 7, 2025, adults who plan to visit military bases, including Fort Gregg-Adams, will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to gain access. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va.—Effective May 7, adults who plan to visit military bases, including Fort Gregg-Adams, will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to gain access.



Installation physical security specialists will no longer solely accept a state-issued identification that does not meet the REAL ID Act of 2005 standards.



REAL ID-compliant cards will have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to access the base.



All Department of Defense-issued identification cards—to include a Common Access Card—will be accepted. Those already entered into the system with a valid access pass, or possessing a Common Access Card (CAC), Military ID, Military Dependent ID, or a federal government-issued PIV, may enter post as normal.



If an ID is not a real-ID compliant identification card, people will be required to provide a second form of identification for identification verification, such as a U.S. passport or a certified birth certificate, according to the Directorate of Emergency Services, per guidance from higher headquarters.



The following combinations of source identity documents will be accepted:

(1) TWIC (Transportation Workers Identification Card) used in conjunction with a driver’s license issued by a State, territory, possession, or the District of Columbia that is not REAL ID-compliant bearing the same name and similar photograph. In this situation:



(a) The TWIC is the credential used to establish identity for the purpose of access control.



(b) The non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is used to establish identity for the purpose of force protection.



(2) VHIC (Veteran’s Health Identification Card) used in conjunction with a driver’s license issued by a State, territory, possession, or the District of Columbia that is not REAL ID-compliant bearing the same name and similar photograph. In this situation:



(a) The VHIC is the credential used to establish identity for the purpose of access control.



(b) The non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is used to establish identity for the purpose of force protection.



(3) Original or certified true copy of a birth certificate bearing a raised seal, social security card, and driver’s license issued by a State, territory, possession, or the District of Columbia that is not REAL ID-compliant. All three documents must bear the same name, or a former name as documented on acceptable name change documentation such as a court order, marriage certificate, or divorce decree. In this situation:



(a) The birth certificate and social security card are used to establish identity for the purpose of access control.



(b) The non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is used to establish identity for the purpose of force protection.



Visitor(s) requesting access without a REAL ID Act compliant form of identification or cannot provide supplemental identity proofing documents as listed above are subject to denial of access.



Digital driver’s licenses or identifications are not accepted and cannot be used as a form of identification for the purpose of identity vetting to gain escorted or unescorted access to Army Installations.



According to the DES, the purpose of REAL ID is to make identity documents more consistent and secure.



The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”



The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.



All states, the District of Columbia, and the five territories are REAL ID compliant and issuing REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses and IDs., according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



To make a plan with your local DMV to be REAL ID ready visit: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id



First-time visitors or personnel with expired passes must register online or at the Visitor Control Center, which is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays. Visitors may expedite this process by submitting a pre-approval request, which is highly encouraged for those personnel outside of the state/local area.



More information, including the full list of acceptable secondary ID, is available at https://home.army.mil/greggadams/about/visitor-information and 804-734-5053