Engineering the future: Professor bridges innovation, leadership in the classroom

From building virtual-reality surgical simulators to developing artificial intelligence-driven tools for engineering design, Dr. Brian Johns has always worked at the forefront of innovation.



Now, as an assistant professor of Systems Engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy, he’s helping shape the next generation of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force leaders by combining technical rigor with mentorship and mission relevance.



With more than a decade of experience teaching in a wide range of academic environments, both in the U.S. and internationally, Johns brings a global and interdisciplinary lens to his work at the Academy.



“My teaching portfolio spans a wide array of engineering disciplines, and that diversity has significantly informed my approach to education at the Academy,” he said. “In systems engineering, it is critical to unify insights from multiple fields and to synthesize various elements into cohesive designs.”



Johns’ approach encourages cadets to think beyond their specific discipline and look for the connections between theory, technology, and operations.



“Having taught in different cultural and institutional settings, I encourage cadets to explore interdisciplinary connections, so they learn not only the core theories of systems engineering but also the creative integration that underpins truly innovative solutions,” he said.



From Mount Vernon to Colorado Springs



Before arriving at the Academy in 2023, Johns served as chair of the Department of Physics & Engineering at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. While thriving in academia, he was drawn to the Academy’s mission and the opportunity to directly support national defense through education.



“My decision to join the Academy stemmed from a desire to leverage my specific skill set in direct service to the Nation,” Johns said. “I have always felt a deep respect for the Academy’s mission and the cadets’ dedication to both academic rigor and military service.”



Since arriving, he’s found himself continually inspired by the cadets in his classroom.



“In my initial years here, my favorite aspect is the cadets,” Johns said. “They continually challenge me to elevate my teaching practices and ensure I am equipping future officers with the most relevant technical and problem-solving skills.”



Modern Tools for Tomorrow’s Fight



Johns believes the technical edge of education must evolve just as rapidly as the technology used in modern warfare. His personal experience spans multiple emerging technological domains, virtual reality, robotics, computer numerical control (CNC) manufacturing, and advanced software development, all of which shape how he prepares cadets to operate in uncertain and fast-changing environments.



“My work across diverse technologies has shaped my teaching philosophy around adaptability and relevance,” he said. “Exploring emerging fields like neural networks and advanced software tools allows me to bring cutting-edge capabilities directly into the classroom.”



He doesn’t stop at introducing concepts, he shows cadets how these tools are already transforming operational environments.



“By merging theoretical concepts with authentic scenarios, cadets see firsthand how their technical skills will be applied in the field,” Johns said.



Lt. Col. James Walliser, director of the Systems Engineering Program, said Dr. Johns’ efforts have already had a measurable impact on cadet learning. One example is a web video series Johns created to support model-based systems engineering (MBSE) instruction.



“Recognizing that the learning curve for MBSE tools and concepts can be steep, he created an entire web video series to accompany his in-class lectures,” Walliser said. “In addition, Dr. Johns developed an innovative tool that integrates AI into the modeling process, giving cadets and faculty alike a powerful way to enhance their digital engineering products.”



Mentorship in and Beyond the Classroom



While his technical background is extensive, what cadets seem to value most is his presence and mentorship. Johns is known for keeping his office door open, literally and figuratively.



“Cadets genuinely gravitate toward his teaching and mentorship,” Walliser said. “Even when he’s not teaching a particular course, his office is constantly buzzing with cadets seeking his guidance on challenging problems. It’s clear they trust his insights and value his support.”



For Johns, mentoring starts by learning what drives each cadet individually.



“The conversation often begins with a simple question: What are your dreams for the future?” he said. “That opens the door to a deeper discussion about their interests, strengths, and values, and helps them see how different focus areas within systems engineering can align with their goals.”



Developing Systems Thinkers and Strategic Leaders



Johns sees systems engineering as more than a technical discipline; it’s a mindset that helps future officers navigate complexity, ambiguity, and change. He places a strong emphasis on collaboration, ethics, and decision-making under pressure.



“Engineering challenges rarely come with clear-cut answers,” Johns said. “That’s why I emphasize problem-solving under ambiguity, ethical decision-making, and the ability to evaluate trade-offs.”



Cadets in his courses are encouraged to collaborate across disciplines and even partner with industry and Department of Defense clients to solve real-world problems.



“Cadets learn to navigate competing priorities, stakeholder needs, and operational constraints,” Johns said. “This experience builds their confidence, critical thinking, and communication skills, while reinforcing the importance of teamwork and mission-oriented problem solving.”



A Lasting Foundation



Johns is proud to be part of two ABET-accredited majors, Mechanical Engineering and Systems Engineering, both offer cadets broad flexibility and strong foundations for any U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force career path.



“What excites me most about the mechanical and systems engineering programs at the Academy is how aligned they are with the future of warfare and technology,” he said. “I think many cadets are surprised to learn just how fast the field of systems engineering is evolving and how essential it is to the success of modern military operations.”



And while the tools and platforms continue to evolve, Johns hopes his cadets walk away with something that will serve them for life.



“I hope they will retain a strong foundation in critical thinking,” he said. “Whether they are tasked with flight operations, space launch systems, or strategic planning, their capacity to see the bigger picture, question assumptions, and adapt to new challenges will define their success as leaders and engineers.”