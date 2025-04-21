AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted a Town Hall at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 23, where leadership addressed workforce transitions, organizational priorities and upcoming milestones, including the Army’s 250th Birthday.
Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, provided a candid update on the command’s posture amid the ongoing Department of Defense Deferred Resignation Program, Army-wide hiring and travel freezes, and the projected force reductions. “I fully acknowledge people are making big decisions,” Robinson said. “We want to ensure orderly transitions, maintain transparency, and keep everyone informed as we navigate this fiscal and structural environment.”
Mr. Donald Nitti, AMCOM’s deputy to the commanding general, emphasized the command’s operational focus: “The number one thing that we’re working right now is the ability to shape the workforce—getting the right skills in the right seats to ensure the mission succeeds.”
Topics included updates on the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program timeline, the Electronic Official Personnel Folder transition, and efforts to improve facility operations such as parking lot resurfacing and expanded food services at the Sparkman Center. AMCOM IGNITE, a May 20 hybrid event, was also announced as a forum for workforce innovation, featuring tools and training to enhance digital productivity.
The event also honored Most Valuable Player awardees from December through February; employees with 30 to 45 years of federal service for their dedicated efforts; and the Combined Federal Campaign representative, Captain Jeremiah Graham who helped AMCOM raise a total of $1,364,002 and win the “Over the Top” campaign award.
In addition to internal initiatives, attendees received a brief rundown of AMCOM, Team Redstone and local area Army Birthday celebration activities.
The Town Hall concluded with a robust Q&A session addressing employee concerns both in-person and virtually with answers to be published on the internal AMCOM website.
AMCOM Congratulates the following individuals:
30 Years of Service
Angela Barnes – G6
John P. Bolster – USATA
John E. Collins – IRAC
Carl Joseph Cooney, Jr. – ALC
Thomas Floyd Hale III – G-3
Carolyn J. Poma – G-6
Michael B. Rembert – ACLC
James Matthew Thomas – G-3
Lea A. Warren – G-6
David Eliot Funk – CCAD
Forrest W. Kelman – CCAD
Tammy Renee Rose – ALC
Karla Laniece Segars – ACLC
Jonathan James Smith – ALC
Gerald Merle Frank, Jr. – ALC
Stephen R. Hogan – G-4
Fredric M. Mehary – CCAD
Trina Marie Moreno – G-3
Leonard L. Neiman – ALC
Michael E. Straub – G-3
35 Years of Service
Cornell R. Fox – USATA
Eric L. Dawkins – G-4
Jorge Flores – CCAD
Michael S. Holley – CCAD
Robert Edward Mitchell – USATA
Randy G. Moyer – ALC
Julio C. Ortiz – G-3
David Lee Perez – CCAD
David A. Pierce – ACLC
Nathan W. Scoggin – AID
Timothy L. Brice – ACLC
Bradley Joe Burks – CCAD
Nathaniel Dwight – G-6
Robert Eugene Hopkins, Jr. – CCAD
Gilbert Douglas Hurte, Jr. – ALC
Jimmy L. Israel – SAMD
Clifford L. March – ALC
Charles Allen Miller, Jr. – ACLC
Kenneth R. Olney – ALC
Benson B. Pace – G-3
Stephen E. Williams – CCAD
Kenneth Ray Ahrens – CCAD
Dean H. Alexander – USATA
Andrew J. Doucette – USATA
Doyle W. Foster – ALC
Steven C. Greenwell – ACLC
Michael Ray Johnson – CCAD
Michael Lee Lawrence – ALC
Rodney T. Mitani, I – ALC
Debra L. Richey – G-8
Shane E. Thompson – ACLC
Steven Craig Tohm – CCAD
Michael A. Vaughn – CCAD
Melvin D. White – G-3
Michael D. White – ALC
Jose Enrique Zamora – CCAD
Dennis L. Ottum – USATA
40 Years of Service
Richard P. Helsham – G-3
Noel Jose – CCAD
Larry Ratliff – CCAD
Christopher J. Talley – USATA
Oscar Rene Tellez, Jr. – CCAD
Geraldine J. Wherry – G-8
Michael Anthony Brown – CCAD
Bettie D. Mosley – EEO
Gregory L. Robinson – SAMD
Gilbert Sanchez – CCAD
Bryan M. Ahern – SAMD
Alfreda Alexander – G-4
Stephanie Stegman Celaya – CCAD
Edsel O. Hogan – ALC
Douglas E. McDonald, Jr. – ALC
Sheila A. Pike – ALC
Willie J. Sandifer – ALC
Loretta Warner – G-2
45 Years of Service
Todd V. Lavigne – SAMD
Lesa L. Zeigler – LEAD
Milton Carl Ivy – CCAD
Raymond L. Bordenski – ALC
Leslie N. Hobson – CCAD
AMCOM Most Valuable Player Awardees
December 2024
Brandy L. Adams – G-1
Janice F. Clemons – G-3/5
Jamie L. Conner – G-6
Tracy L. Cunningham – G-8
Lee T. Kline – ACLC
January 2025
Ryan O. Beckford – USATA
Bruce E. Hollis – ALC
Patrick R. Monroe – G-3
Deborah A. Niedo-Rettig – ACLC
Jayden W. Slade – SAMD
Adam N. Thomas – G-8
Cedric J. Thomas – G-1
Jeremy D. Tillman – Legal
Katina S. Yarbough – G-2
February 2025
Cary P. Ballard – ALC
Marsha S. Cuffee– G-8
Cameron A. Cunningham – G-2
Isabelle De Sousa Fleming – HHC
Ray A. Leist – G-1
Hiram L. Majette – SAMD
Salvador Mayoral – USATA
Jeffrey L. McManus - ACLC
Michelle A. Vincent – G-6
Warren T. Winkler – G-3
AMCOM Employee of the Quarter (4th Quarter FY 24)
Kathryn H. White - ALC
AMCOM Special Recognition
CPT Jeremiah Graham - AMCOM Combined Federal Campaign Representative
