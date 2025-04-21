AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, speaks during the AMCOM Town Hall held April 23 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. She is joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Doss and Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general. Discussions during the Town Hall addressed workforce updates, organizational priorities and upcoming Army 250th Birthday events as well as recognized several command-level awardees. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted a Town Hall at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 23, where leadership addressed workforce transitions, organizational priorities and upcoming milestones, including the Army’s 250th Birthday.



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, provided a candid update on the command’s posture amid the ongoing Department of Defense Deferred Resignation Program, Army-wide hiring and travel freezes, and the projected force reductions. “I fully acknowledge people are making big decisions,” Robinson said. “We want to ensure orderly transitions, maintain transparency, and keep everyone informed as we navigate this fiscal and structural environment.”



Mr. Donald Nitti, AMCOM’s deputy to the commanding general, emphasized the command’s operational focus: “The number one thing that we’re working right now is the ability to shape the workforce—getting the right skills in the right seats to ensure the mission succeeds.”



Topics included updates on the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program timeline, the Electronic Official Personnel Folder transition, and efforts to improve facility operations such as parking lot resurfacing and expanded food services at the Sparkman Center. AMCOM IGNITE, a May 20 hybrid event, was also announced as a forum for workforce innovation, featuring tools and training to enhance digital productivity.



The event also honored Most Valuable Player awardees from December through February; employees with 30 to 45 years of federal service for their dedicated efforts; and the Combined Federal Campaign representative, Captain Jeremiah Graham who helped AMCOM raise a total of $1,364,002 and win the “Over the Top” campaign award.



In addition to internal initiatives, attendees received a brief rundown of AMCOM, Team Redstone and local area Army Birthday celebration activities.



The Town Hall concluded with a robust Q&A session addressing employee concerns both in-person and virtually with answers to be published on the internal AMCOM website.



AMCOM Congratulates the following individuals:



30 Years of Service

Angela Barnes – G6

John P. Bolster – USATA

John E. Collins – IRAC

Carl Joseph Cooney, Jr. – ALC

Thomas Floyd Hale III – G-3

Carolyn J. Poma – G-6

Michael B. Rembert – ACLC

James Matthew Thomas – G-3

Lea A. Warren – G-6

David Eliot Funk – CCAD

Forrest W. Kelman – CCAD

Tammy Renee Rose – ALC

Karla Laniece Segars – ACLC

Jonathan James Smith – ALC

Gerald Merle Frank, Jr. – ALC

Stephen R. Hogan – G-4

Fredric M. Mehary – CCAD

Trina Marie Moreno – G-3

Leonard L. Neiman – ALC

Michael E. Straub – G-3



35 Years of Service

Cornell R. Fox – USATA

Eric L. Dawkins – G-4

Jorge Flores – CCAD

Michael S. Holley – CCAD

Robert Edward Mitchell – USATA

Randy G. Moyer – ALC

Julio C. Ortiz – G-3

David Lee Perez – CCAD

David A. Pierce – ACLC

Nathan W. Scoggin – AID

Timothy L. Brice – ACLC

Bradley Joe Burks – CCAD

Nathaniel Dwight – G-6

Robert Eugene Hopkins, Jr. – CCAD

Gilbert Douglas Hurte, Jr. – ALC

Jimmy L. Israel – SAMD

Clifford L. March – ALC

Charles Allen Miller, Jr. – ACLC

Kenneth R. Olney – ALC

Benson B. Pace – G-3

Stephen E. Williams – CCAD

Kenneth Ray Ahrens – CCAD

Dean H. Alexander – USATA

Andrew J. Doucette – USATA

Doyle W. Foster – ALC

Steven C. Greenwell – ACLC

Michael Ray Johnson – CCAD

Michael Lee Lawrence – ALC

Rodney T. Mitani, I – ALC

Debra L. Richey – G-8

Shane E. Thompson – ACLC

Steven Craig Tohm – CCAD

Michael A. Vaughn – CCAD

Melvin D. White – G-3

Michael D. White – ALC

Jose Enrique Zamora – CCAD

Dennis L. Ottum – USATA



40 Years of Service

Richard P. Helsham – G-3

Noel Jose – CCAD

Larry Ratliff – CCAD

Christopher J. Talley – USATA

Oscar Rene Tellez, Jr. – CCAD

Geraldine J. Wherry – G-8

Michael Anthony Brown – CCAD

Bettie D. Mosley – EEO

Gregory L. Robinson – SAMD

Gilbert Sanchez – CCAD

Bryan M. Ahern – SAMD

Alfreda Alexander – G-4

Stephanie Stegman Celaya – CCAD

Edsel O. Hogan – ALC

Douglas E. McDonald, Jr. – ALC

Sheila A. Pike – ALC

Willie J. Sandifer – ALC

Loretta Warner – G-2



45 Years of Service

Todd V. Lavigne – SAMD

Lesa L. Zeigler – LEAD

Milton Carl Ivy – CCAD

Raymond L. Bordenski – ALC

Leslie N. Hobson – CCAD



AMCOM Most Valuable Player Awardees



December 2024

Brandy L. Adams – G-1

Janice F. Clemons – G-3/5

Jamie L. Conner – G-6

Tracy L. Cunningham – G-8

Lee T. Kline – ACLC



January 2025

Ryan O. Beckford – USATA

Bruce E. Hollis – ALC

Patrick R. Monroe – G-3

Deborah A. Niedo-Rettig – ACLC

Jayden W. Slade – SAMD

Adam N. Thomas – G-8

Cedric J. Thomas – G-1

Jeremy D. Tillman – Legal

Katina S. Yarbough – G-2



February 2025

Cary P. Ballard – ALC

Marsha S. Cuffee– G-8

Cameron A. Cunningham – G-2

Isabelle De Sousa Fleming – HHC

Ray A. Leist – G-1

Hiram L. Majette – SAMD

Salvador Mayoral – USATA

Jeffrey L. McManus - ACLC

Michelle A. Vincent – G-6

Warren T. Winkler – G-3



AMCOM Employee of the Quarter (4th Quarter FY 24)

Kathryn H. White - ALC



AMCOM Special Recognition

CPT Jeremiah Graham - AMCOM Combined Federal Campaign Representative