Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence

    AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence

    Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Story by Richelle Brown 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted a Town Hall at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, April 23, where leadership addressed workforce transitions, organizational priorities and upcoming milestones, including the Army’s 250th Birthday.

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, provided a candid update on the command’s posture amid the ongoing Department of Defense Deferred Resignation Program, Army-wide hiring and travel freezes, and the projected force reductions. “I fully acknowledge people are making big decisions,” Robinson said. “We want to ensure orderly transitions, maintain transparency, and keep everyone informed as we navigate this fiscal and structural environment.”

    Mr. Donald Nitti, AMCOM’s deputy to the commanding general, emphasized the command’s operational focus: “The number one thing that we’re working right now is the ability to shape the workforce—getting the right skills in the right seats to ensure the mission succeeds.”

    Topics included updates on the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program timeline, the Electronic Official Personnel Folder transition, and efforts to improve facility operations such as parking lot resurfacing and expanded food services at the Sparkman Center. AMCOM IGNITE, a May 20 hybrid event, was also announced as a forum for workforce innovation, featuring tools and training to enhance digital productivity.

    The event also honored Most Valuable Player awardees from December through February; employees with 30 to 45 years of federal service for their dedicated efforts; and the Combined Federal Campaign representative, Captain Jeremiah Graham who helped AMCOM raise a total of $1,364,002 and win the “Over the Top” campaign award.

    In addition to internal initiatives, attendees received a brief rundown of AMCOM, Team Redstone and local area Army Birthday celebration activities.

    The Town Hall concluded with a robust Q&A session addressing employee concerns both in-person and virtually with answers to be published on the internal AMCOM website.

    AMCOM Congratulates the following individuals:

    30 Years of Service
    Angela Barnes – G6
    John P. Bolster – USATA
    John E. Collins – IRAC
    Carl Joseph Cooney, Jr. – ALC
    Thomas Floyd Hale III – G-3
    Carolyn J. Poma – G-6
    Michael B. Rembert – ACLC
    James Matthew Thomas – G-3
    Lea A. Warren – G-6
    David Eliot Funk – CCAD
    Forrest W. Kelman – CCAD
    Tammy Renee Rose – ALC
    Karla Laniece Segars – ACLC
    Jonathan James Smith – ALC
    Gerald Merle Frank, Jr. – ALC
    Stephen R. Hogan – G-4
    Fredric M. Mehary – CCAD
    Trina Marie Moreno – G-3
    Leonard L. Neiman – ALC
    Michael E. Straub – G-3

    35 Years of Service
    Cornell R. Fox – USATA
    Eric L. Dawkins – G-4
    Jorge Flores – CCAD
    Michael S. Holley – CCAD
    Robert Edward Mitchell – USATA
    Randy G. Moyer – ALC
    Julio C. Ortiz – G-3
    David Lee Perez – CCAD
    David A. Pierce – ACLC
    Nathan W. Scoggin – AID
    Timothy L. Brice – ACLC
    Bradley Joe Burks – CCAD
    Nathaniel Dwight – G-6
    Robert Eugene Hopkins, Jr. – CCAD
    Gilbert Douglas Hurte, Jr. – ALC
    Jimmy L. Israel – SAMD
    Clifford L. March – ALC
    Charles Allen Miller, Jr. – ACLC
    Kenneth R. Olney – ALC
    Benson B. Pace – G-3
    Stephen E. Williams – CCAD
    Kenneth Ray Ahrens – CCAD
    Dean H. Alexander – USATA
    Andrew J. Doucette – USATA
    Doyle W. Foster – ALC
    Steven C. Greenwell – ACLC
    Michael Ray Johnson – CCAD
    Michael Lee Lawrence – ALC
    Rodney T. Mitani, I – ALC
    Debra L. Richey – G-8
    Shane E. Thompson – ACLC
    Steven Craig Tohm – CCAD
    Michael A. Vaughn – CCAD
    Melvin D. White – G-3
    Michael D. White – ALC
    Jose Enrique Zamora – CCAD
    Dennis L. Ottum – USATA

    40 Years of Service
    Richard P. Helsham – G-3
    Noel Jose – CCAD
    Larry Ratliff – CCAD
    Christopher J. Talley – USATA
    Oscar Rene Tellez, Jr. – CCAD
    Geraldine J. Wherry – G-8
    Michael Anthony Brown – CCAD
    Bettie D. Mosley – EEO
    Gregory L. Robinson – SAMD
    Gilbert Sanchez – CCAD
    Bryan M. Ahern – SAMD
    Alfreda Alexander – G-4
    Stephanie Stegman Celaya – CCAD
    Edsel O. Hogan – ALC
    Douglas E. McDonald, Jr. – ALC
    Sheila A. Pike – ALC
    Willie J. Sandifer – ALC
    Loretta Warner – G-2

    45 Years of Service
    Todd V. Lavigne – SAMD
    Lesa L. Zeigler – LEAD
    Milton Carl Ivy – CCAD
    Raymond L. Bordenski – ALC
    Leslie N. Hobson – CCAD

    AMCOM Most Valuable Player Awardees

    December 2024
    Brandy L. Adams – G-1
    Janice F. Clemons – G-3/5
    Jamie L. Conner – G-6
    Tracy L. Cunningham – G-8
    Lee T. Kline – ACLC

    January 2025
    Ryan O. Beckford – USATA
    Bruce E. Hollis – ALC
    Patrick R. Monroe – G-3
    Deborah A. Niedo-Rettig – ACLC
    Jayden W. Slade – SAMD
    Adam N. Thomas – G-8
    Cedric J. Thomas – G-1
    Jeremy D. Tillman – Legal
    Katina S. Yarbough – G-2

    February 2025
    Cary P. Ballard – ALC
    Marsha S. Cuffee– G-8
    Cameron A. Cunningham – G-2
    Isabelle De Sousa Fleming – HHC
    Ray A. Leist – G-1
    Hiram L. Majette – SAMD
    Salvador Mayoral – USATA
    Jeffrey L. McManus - ACLC
    Michelle A. Vincent – G-6
    Warren T. Winkler – G-3

    AMCOM Employee of the Quarter (4th Quarter FY 24)
    Kathryn H. White - ALC

    AMCOM Special Recognition
    CPT Jeremiah Graham - AMCOM Combined Federal Campaign Representative

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:09
    Story ID: 496219
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence, by Richelle Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AMCOM Town Hall Highlights Workforce Shaping, Innovation, and Employee Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Town Hall
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download