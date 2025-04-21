561st AMXS completes first F-15E PDM EPAWSS installation

Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Justin Ly, left, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Justin Ly, left, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic mechanic, points out a plate fastener that needs to be replaced on an F-15E aircraft to Kieth Yawn, 561st AMXS sheet metal work lead, during the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) installation process at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 20, 2025. The EPAWSS upgrade for the F-15E combined several legacy systems, such as the internal countermeasures set, radar warning receiver, chaff and flare dispensing system, into a smaller, integrated package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

The 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, completed its first Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) installation on a F-15E aircraft in March 2025.



The 561st AMXS, part of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, replaced the aircraft’s Cold War-era legacy technology with the next-generation electronic warfare suite, providing enhanced protection against modern threats – bridging the gap between legacy systems and the advanced capabilities of newer aircraft like the F-22 and F-35.



Chris Williamson, 561st AMXS Functional Test deputy flight chief, said modernization enhances communication between components, improves reliability, and increases the system's effectiveness against evolving threats.



“EPAWSS combines several legacy systems, such as the internal countermeasures set, radar warning receiver, and chaff and flare dispensing system, into a smaller, more integrated and liquid-cooled package,” he said. “The system's advanced jamming capabilities and extended range are crucial for survival in contested airspace.”



Chase Lowery, 561st AMXS Planning Office supervisor, said this is a huge step forward for the F-15E aircraft.



"We're doing something our competitors are not able to do right now,” he said. “We're able to install it, make sure it's right, and do it in conjunction with the aircraft getting programmed depot maintenance. So now when the airplane goes home, it doesn't have to be scheduled for the EPAWSS upgrade and go somewhere else for 300 additional days.”



The four-year planning process, led by Lowery, involved meticulous analysis of the aircraft’s technical compliance technical order, down to every nut and bolt.



“This detailed preparation, coupled with extensive collaboration with the production teams enabled the WR-ALC to integrate EPAWSS installation into their existing programmed depot maintenance process,” he said. “This streamlined approach allows the maintainers to complete multiple modifications simultaneously, including PDM, longeron replacement, anti-jam, and mobile user objective system and satellite communication upgrades, minimizing downtime and maximizing aircraft availability for the warfighter.”



Cotey Graham, 561st AMXS Repair and Mod Install deputy flight chief, said the flight is aiming for a 150-day turnaround time for the full suite of modifications. The first EPAWSS installation at Robins AFB took 167 days, with the second projected to be completed in just 136 days.



“Being able to streamline this new modification is critical for WR-ALC as workload decreases due to the divestment of the F-15C model,” he said.



While EPAWSS is not entirely new, having been developed in 2015 and implemented on other F-15 variants to include those sold to international partners, the WR-ALC is the first Air Force depot to undertake this complex integration. The team’s success underscores the complex’s commitment to maintaining the nation’s airpower by keeping the F-15E in the modern fight and as a major deterrent to adversaries.



Col. Joshua De Paul, 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group commander, said the EPAWSS modification provides the F-15E with fully integrated radar warning, geolocation, situational awareness, and self-protection solutions to detect and defeat surface and airborne legacy, current, and future threats in highly contested, dense signal environments.



“The EPAWWS is the most extensive F-15E modification seen to date,” said De Paul. “It equips the F-15E with advanced radio frequency electronic countermeasures, enabling deeper penetration against modern integrated air defense systems, and provides advanced rapid response aircrew survivability capabilities to upgrade fourth generation fighters with fifth generation capabilities in support of the Air Force’s future force design.”



According to Lowery the team credits their success to their partnership with the F-15 System Program Office and other enterprise mission partners, the application of Art of the Possible principles, and the dedication of our WR-ALC F-15E Eagle keeper maintainers who take great pride in increasing readiness for the warfighter.



“It puts skin in the game knowing that we’re actively helping the nation’s defense,” said Lowery. “This is what makes America so great, we have the defense to deter anybody from attacking us. Their efforts are ensuring the F-15E remains a formidable force in the skies for years to come.”