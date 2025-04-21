Rock Island District Crews Perform Maintenance on Chicago’s Lockport Lock

Maintenance crews with the Illinois Waterway Project Office, based in Peoria, Illinois, maintain the waterways connecting Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River to keep the navigation system strong and steady.



The Lockport Lock and Dam, located in the Chicago District, previously belonged to the Rock Island District. Cam Klein, Illinois Waterway maintenance chief, explained that as part of a prior agreement, Illinois Waterway maintenance crews handle any necessary maintenance there.



The closure began with dewatering the lock on Jan. 28 and is expected to conclude by late March. While crews anticipate unforeseen delays or obstacles, their dedication to the task and commitment to safety will ensure the lock operates efficiently.



“The weather has definitely been a concern,” said Ryan Randall, a repairer with the Illinois Waterway. Crews have continued working despite subzero temperatures, rain, and snow. “The cold has definitely forced us to take unplanned breaks. We make sure the guys are getting warmed back up and trying to make them as comfortable as possible while working and taking their regular breaks as well.”



Lockport has been in operation since 1933 and has not undergone large-scale maintenance since the mid-1990s, according to the Illinois Waterway Project Office.



“We did an emergency closure in 2019 to replace a worn pintle ball bushing,” Klein said. “We, of course, have done miscellaneous maintenance here through the years, just nothing this major.”



Randall said he and the rest of the maintenance crews are committed to delivering high-quality work at Lockport.



“Replacing gates is pretty common, but we’ve also rehabilitated the descending valve holes and replaced the screens, which catch debris. We have removed the wear tracks and installed newly fabricated ones. The most challenging task has been the seal, which required removing large sections of concrete and extensive rebar work—it was in desperate need of repair.”



Summing up the character of Rock Island District maintenance workers, Randall emphasized their dedication to the upkeep of locks and dams, regardless of harsh conditions.



“The cold is not great, but we fight through to get it done.”

