IN MEMORIAM: CWO4 Theodore H. Mack (1934-2025)

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



IN MEMORIAM

Chief Warrant Officer Four Theodore H. Mack

Feb. 5, 1934–Feb. 21, 2025



Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Theodore Mack was raised in Proctor, Arkansas, along with his nine younger siblings. He graduated high school in 1953 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic. He spent two years on active duty, including a tour in Korea as a battalion motor sergeant. In 1955, he was discharged and enrolled at Hampton Institute (now University) in Hampton, Virginia.



In 1958, Mack decided to return to active duty and, a year later, had completed Morse code intercept and signal direction finding training at the Army Security Agency (ASA) Training Center and School at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Instead of putting his new skills to work in any of the ASA’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) units, however, between 1959–1971, Mack served in a series of personnel positions at Fort Meade, Maryland, in Germany, and in Vietnam. During this span of time, in February 1967, Mack was appointed a personnel warrant officer.



In 1971, then CWO2 Mack branch transferred to Military Intelligence and attended the Army’s Counterintelligence (CI) Officers Course. After five months as a CI technician in the 116th MI Group in Washington, D.C., he became the first warrant officer assigned as the chief of warrant officer assignments for MI Branch at the U.S. Army Military Personnel Center, a position he held from July 1971–May 1973.



After completing his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1975, CWO3 Mack returned to Fort Meade as the chief of the Attaché Support Detachment, which provided logistical and administrative support to military attaché offices around the world. He was also the first warrant officer to hold this position; his Navy and Air Force counterparts were colonels. From 1980–1981, now CWO4 Mack served as a Department of Defense special investigator at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then became the special agent-in-charge until 1983. His final assignment was as deputy director of support at the newly created U.S. Army Foreign Counterintelligence Activity at Fort Meade. CWO4 Mack retired in May 1988 with more than thirty-five years of service to the Army. Two months later, on Jul. 1, 1988, he was one of the inaugural class members inducted into MI’s new Hall of Fame.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:03 Story ID: 496214 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IN MEMORIAM: CWO4 Theodore H. Mack (1934-2025), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.