NAVIFOR leaders get peek at IWTS Yokosuka mission

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces, and Force Master Chief Petty Officer Augustine Cooper recently visited Yokosuka Naval Base, where they met with Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Japan information warfare Sailors.



The March 26-27 visit kicked off with breakfast at the base galley, attended by Cooper and Yokosuka IW senior enlisted leaders. FORCM then met with instructors assigned to Information Warfare Training Site Yokosuka, where he discussed NAVIFOR’s focus on readiness, training and keeping the “main thing the main thing.”



“Overall, it was a great visit, and FORCM answered all of our questions,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Vince Amora, an IWTS Yokosuka instructor and cryptologic technician (technical) Sailor. “Although we are a small schoolhouse, having Force asking for feedback and taking notes shows that he cares.”



In addition to the office call, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Starr McPhaul, IWTS Yokosuka director, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Julius Fair, the site’s leading chief petty officer, briefed Vernazza on their mission and continued efforts to optimize training in order to adequately equip the Navy’s IW warfighting arm.



The NAVIFOR commander and FORCM culminated their visit with a base-wide IW All-Hands Call. Vernazza assessed the current state of Navy IW and efforts to increase capability and lethality for the future fight.



“I want to extend my gratitude to those operating within striking range of China and challenge you all to maximize the Navy’s current tactics to achieve the advantage against our adversaries,” the vice admiral told 7th Fleet IW Sailors and civilians.



Along with other selected Sailors from local IW commands, Petty Officer 1st Class Flynn Hoag, an IWTS Yokosuka information systems technician, was recognized with a flag coin for excellence as the site’s key management infrastructure local element and KMI operating account manager instructor.



“IWTS Yokosuka appreciated the time dedicated by IW senior leaders in recognizing our Sailors and mission,” McPhaul said. “Our team valued the opportunity to share their thoughts and hear firsthand the efforts being undertaken to advance IW readiness for future conflict.”



IWTS Yokosuka, a subordinate unit of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego and Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.