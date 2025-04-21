MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.-- Base leadership and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response personnel held a proclamation ceremony and SAPR training event in support of sexual assault prevention at The Clubs at Quantico, MCB Quantico, March 31.



The ceremony marked the start of Sexual Assault Awareness month in April, which emphasizes this year’s message, “Step Forward,” encouraging people to harness their individual and collective courage to drive meaningful change, prevent sexual violence, and use the SAPR program.



“I need each one of you to step forward, step up, and be a leader,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, the base commander for MCB Quantico. “We need to spend more time on prevention, and less time on assaults.”



Colegate reinforced her words when she signed the 2025 proclamation during the ceremony, along with other leaders in the SAPR program.



The SAPR program serves as a resource for military members and dependents who have been victims of sexual assault, facilitating support services through victim advocacy, resources, and referrals. The program also provides policy and program support to all levels of leadership and works toward the prevention of sexual assault through training, education, and community awareness.



Before the proclamation ceremony, Mrs. Mary Lauterbach, the mother of the late Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach, shared her daughter’s story from the lens of a mother whose daughter was sexually assaulted and later murdered while nearly 9 months pregnant.



Initially, Lance Cpl Lauterbach reported being sexually assaulted by a Marine in her unit to her command. An investigation began however, as Lance Cpl. Lauterbach was preparing to testify against the accused before she disappeared Dec. 14, 2007.



“I knew in my heart that something was not right,” said Mary Lauterbach.



Days later, Mary reported her daughter missing.



Mary continued to explain the accused Marine was seen by his command as the “perfect Marine,” so the command didn’t suspect him of any wrong doing after the initial report and investigations.



Following an investigation, authorities found Lance Cpl. Lauterbach and her unborn child’s remains in a burn pit in the back yard of the accused Marine.



In an emotional address, Mary stated, “There are many lessons to be learned from her experience,” explaining that “taking an active role in these situations can save lives.”



Lance Cpl. Lauterbach’s murder suspect fled to Mexico and was later apprehended and convicted of second-degree murder in 2010.



Lance Cpl. Lauterbac’s case reached its way to Congress, which instated change among the Armed Forces in the ways they handle sexual assault claims.



“Each of us have a role in creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and supported,” said Sgt. Major Michael Brown, the base sergeant major for Marine Corps Base Quantico.



In the proclamation, it states that, “Although April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, every day presents an opportunity to inspire pride and mutual respect in fortifying a strong and healthy warfighting force.”



Each person who signed the proclamation inherently agrees to "... stand with advocates, crisis response personnel, service members, and civilians throughout the Department of Defense in taking action to promote accountability and prevent sexual violence.



For more information about your local SAPR, visit your local MCCS or search https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/marine-family-support/prevention-and-counseling/sexual-assault-prevention-and-response.

