Texas nurse receives USAF Thunderbirds Hometown Hero flight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, right, Thunderbird Seven, Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", presents Cari Selzer, left, Hometown Hero participant, with memorabilia after completing an incentive flight at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 18, 2025. Selzer actively volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth, serving meals to the homeless, organizing group outings for her colleagues, and creating special events for families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

Cari Selzer, a nurse from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, was recognized with a Hometown Hero flight during the Wings Over West Texas airshow April 18, here.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Hometown Hero Program is used to recognize citizens who represent the best of their community and exemplify sacrifice and service to those in their hometown. Hometown Heros include, but aren’t limited to, teachers, wounded warriors, healthcare workers, first responders, humanitarians and others who have gone above and beyond to better those around them and their community.



Selzer has dedicated more than 30 years to nursing with time working as the Associate Dean of Nursing at the Catholic University of America and the Director of Surgery and Surgical Specialty Advanced Practice at the John Peter Smith Hospital.



“For my clinical job, I take care of trauma and clinical care patients,” said Selzer. “For my teaching job I help train new nurse practitioners. My specialty is acute care so anything in the hospital or acute care is critical.”

She continues to show a dedication to improving the DFW and surrounding areas by volunteering at the Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth, where she serves meals to the homeless population, coordinates special events for families in need of assistance and directs special group services for her colleagues.



“I was very humbled and surprised to be nominated for this,” said Selzer. “I was nominated by one of my children. At first, I thought it was a joke, but it was just awesome to know that they nominated me. I can’t say thank you enough.”



During the flight, Selzer had the rare opportunity to have a front row seat to the air show and experience it through the eyes of a Thunderbirds pilot.



“The flight was amazing,” said Selzer. “I got to pull 9 Gs, so it was just absolutely amazing. My favorite part of the flight was just being up and seeing the air show from above. We were circling around and seeing all of the maneuvers. I wasn’t scared but I was so nervous because it felt surreal the whole time.”



On top of being a leader within the medical and education career fields, Selzer has used her skills to champion online nursing education while providing medical assistance during mission trips to Kenya and the Philippines. Although she frequently steps up to better her community and those around the world, she doesn’t consider herself a hero.



“I don’t feel like I’m a hero,” said Selzer. “I just feel blessed to serve my community and I try to use the talents that God gave me. I think our military members are the real heroes. I want to say thank you to the Thunderbirds for doing this and thank you to Dyess for selecting me for this experience.”