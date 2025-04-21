Her Smile Is My Mission”: One Army Reserve Soldier’s Story of Motherhood, Military Life, and Advocacy

When U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Khadijah Holmes reports for duty, she brings more than a rucksack—she brings resilience.

As the Officer in Charge of the Sustainment Automation Support Management Office, Holmes manages mission-critical systems like Combat Service Support Automated Information Systems Interface (CAISI) and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT). She also serves as the unit’s Communications Security Officer. But when the uniform comes off, she steps into her most demanding role: mother to three daughters, including one with cerebral palsy.

“My days are a marathon,” she said. “I clock out of one job and into the other. But both roles are a part of me.” Holmes military journey began in Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (AFROTC), reluctantly at first. “I hated it,” she laughed. “But it gave me structure and purpose. That foundation carried me through.”

That foundation was tested when her first daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. “Your heart breaks, but you move into mission mode,” Holmes said. “I didn’t have all the answers, but I knew I had to fight for her.” That fight led her to advocate for other military families facing similar challenges. “I felt buried in acronyms—military and medical—but I kept going. That’s what we do.”

Out of that experience came Emori Wears Green, a children’s book she wrote to honor her daughter and uplift others. “I wanted families to know their children aren’t broken—and they’re not alone.” Balancing AGR duties and special needs parenting hasn’t been easy. “The hardest part is the unpredictability,” she said. “And military life doesn’t always wait.”

Support from her husband, her faith, and the Army’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) have helped her stay mission focused. “My EFMP case manager has been a godsend,” Holmes said. Her experiences also shaped her leadership. “I lead with empathy,” she said. “We’re not just Soldiers—we’re parents, caregivers, and people.”

This Month of the Military Child, Holmes honors not only her service—but the courage of her daughters. “My oldest has faced more than most adults. She’s our hero—even if her uniform looks different.”

What does she hope her children remember? “That they were deeply loved. That we found joy even in hard times. And that they were never alone.” Her message to fellow parents? “Give yourself grace. Some days will be heavy. That doesn’t mean you’re failing. It means you’re human.”

