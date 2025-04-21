Wings Over Water: Wildlife Watching With the Army Corps of Engineers

Photo By Jordan Raiff | Despite missing an eye, Scout is one of the biggest attractions from the World Bird...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | Despite missing an eye, Scout is one of the biggest attractions from the World Bird Sanctuary at the Quad City Bald Eagle Days event. At an estimated age of 55 years old, she is considered to be one of the oldest bald eagles in captivity. see less | View Image Page

Across the various districts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there are breathtaking sites to visit and opportunities to learn about nature and the majestic animals that call our country home. Due to migration, some animal species experience dramatic shifts in activity and population locations depending on the season.



During the winter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District is fortunate to temporarily host the second-largest population of American bald eagles in North America—second only to Alaska, according to Jacques Nuzzo of the Illinois Raptor Center.



From mid-December through mid-March, roughly 2,500 of these magnificent birds make their way south to the region’s waterways. They establish new nests along the Mississippi River and nearby areas, seeking open water that isn’t frozen solid, unlike the deep freeze covering much of Canada and the northern United States. Thanks to the turbulence and churn of the lock and dam system along the river, the water remains at least semi-permeable, keeping fish plentiful.



Along with the national bird, hawks, owls, and other predatory birds flock to the area, taking advantage of abundant prey such as mice, rats, and rabbits, which makes hunting easier than in more northern regions.



To capitalize on this unique opportunity, the Rock Island District helps host multiple eagle watching events in January and February. These events, held in communities along the Mississippi River, the Illinois Waterway, and smaller tributary rivers in Iowa, offer education and entertainment for participants of all ages.



Attracting thousands of visitors from across the country, these events have contributed to aviary conservation efforts. Presentations on topics such as pesticide runoff, residual lead poisoning from hunting and fishing, and long-term pollution impacts have successfully encouraged people to take an active role in keeping ecosystems clean and functional.



In Rock Island, Illinois, the Quad City Bald Eagle Days event welcomed both children and adults to view exhibitions and explore three unique outdoor eagle nests and perches. Anchored by live animal presentations from the World Bird Sanctuary and Big Run Wolf Ranch, the event provided an up-close look at some of nature’s most majestic creatures.



This year, the World Bird Sanctuary showcased a harpy eagle, a golden eagle, a Eurasian eagle-owl, and a bald eagle during its live show. All were rehabilitated birds, including a bald eagle named Scout, who is missing an eye and has adapted to her captive environment. At 55 years old, her keeper believes she may be one of the oldest bald eagles in captivity. The Rock Island District also helped facilitate a special Jan. 10 exhibit for local schools, providing

an in-person demonstration for students from around the Quad Cities area.



Meanwhile, on the Illinois Waterway near Utica, Illinois, the Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend kicked off with a children’s exhibit at the Illinois Valley YMCA on Jan. 24. Staff from the Illinois Raptor Center—home to the largest flight cage in the United States—brought a red-tailed hawk, peregrine falcon, barn owl, and snowy owl for children to see up close.



For 29 years, the Illinois Raptor Center has played a key role in this event. Since its early involvement—dating back to the festival’s humble beginnings in the basement of the Starved Rock Library in 1996—it has touched countless lives and made a tremendous impact on the region’s aviary population. In 1998, rangers from the Rock Island District’s Illinois Waterway Visitor Center partnered with the Illinois Raptor Center to expand the event further.



Due to flooding at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center in 2024, event organizers scrambled to find a new location. The Village of Utica stepped in, offering its gymnasium for various programs. The community’s increased involvement and expanded awareness efforts helped make the 2025 Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend a success.



The event drew more than 2,250 attendees at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center; 5,000 at Starved Rock Lodge; 3,000 at Starved Rock State Park; and 600 at the Utica Gym.



Events like these highlight the uniqueness of the Rock Island District. Witnessing such a diverse array of wildlife—both in its natural habitat and up close at these events—serves as a reminder of the delicate balance the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helps maintain.



Conservation isn’t just about protecting individual species; it’s about preserving the interconnected web of life that sustains them all. Without action, future generations may only experience these majestic creatures behind glass or

in photographs. But through education, awareness, and continued conservation efforts, we can ensure that bald eagles and other wildlife continue to soar over the Midwest for years to come.