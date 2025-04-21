Pfc. Daisy Deanda; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Cpl. Meshaq Hylton | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Daisy Deanda, a finance technician with Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Meshaq Hylton | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Daisy Deanda, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. Deanda’s command selected her as Warrior of the Week due to her dedication to professional and personal growth. While being a recent addition to the unit, Deanda’s command highlights her excellence in physical fitness, her drive and independence for volunteering with the Single Marine Program and local church, and her hard work ethic after successfully completing over 800 travel vouchers for Marines in 2nd MLG. Deanda also recently won Service Company Marine of the Quarter for all of these qualities and accomplishments. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Daisy Deanda, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. Deanda’s command selected her as Warrior of the Week due to her dedication to professional and personal growth.



While being a recent addition to the unit, Deanda’s command highlights her excellence in physical fitness, her drive and independence for volunteering with the Single Marine Program and local church, and her hard work ethic after successfully completing over 800 travel vouchers for Marines in 2nd MLG. Deanda also recently won Service Company Marine of the Quarter for all of these qualities and accomplishments. When asked what advice she would give to other Marines, Deanda said, “Even if you can’t give 100%, just give as much as you can and keep pushing yourself.”



Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.