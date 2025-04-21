Remains of World War II Soldier, Manchester, New Hampshire, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Stanley J. Samoski, a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred May 2 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Manchester, New Hampshire, Samoski was a bombardier with the 334th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, at age 22, when the B-24 Liberator aircraft, on which he was serving, crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiești, north of Bucharest, Romania.



Samoski was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 20, 2024, after Soldiers’ remains were exhumed in 2017 from Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Belgium, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Samoski go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3825354/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-samoski-s/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



