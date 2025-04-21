Fort Bragg Launches First-of-its-Kind EFMP Centralized Office

Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) EFMP Screening Nurse, 1st Lt. Grace VanArendonk, Womack Army...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) EFMP Screening Nurse, 1st Lt. Grace VanArendonk, Womack Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Stephanie Mont, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, and EFMP Manager, Casey Clark, cut a ribbon symbolizing an official opening of a centralized office for the Exceptional Family Member Program, making it the first of its kind in the Army on April 24, 2025, at the Soldier Support Center. This new space combines both medical and family support services under one roof, streamlining assistance for Soldiers and their families. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Fort Bragg has officially opened a centralized office for the Exceptional Family Member Program, making it the first of its kind in the Army on April 24 at the Soldier Support Center. This new space combines both medical and family support services under one roof, streamlining assistance for Soldiers and their families.



After 18 months of planning and renovations, the facility occupies the entire fourth floor, offering updated features such as fresh paint, new flooring, and carefully designed spaces to ensure efficiency and comfort. The office centralizes resources that were previously spread across different locations, making it easier for families to access the support they need without confusion or excessive travel.



"This is a big deal for Soldiers, their families, and their children,” said Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, who played a key role in the initiative. “It’s a step forward in ensuring they receive the support they need.”



The centralized office includes the EFMP Medical services that were once located at Joel Clinic under Womack Army Medical Center, along with the EFMP Family Support services offered by Army Community Service. This arrangement not only simplifies the process for families but also fosters collaboration between different service providers.



"Before, they had to come over to EFMP family, and they had to go to other areas for medical,” explained Mixon. “This minimizes confusion, it's convenient, and it gains efficiency.”



The EFMP Family Support team provides non-clinical case management, recreational and educational events, support groups, and respite care. They also help families during their in-processing and out-processing, ensuring they are connected to necessary resources. A dedicated library, play area, and life skills room are among the features designed to further support families, offering educational materials, child-friendly activities, and guidance on essential life skills.



"Families come to Fort Bragg because of the exceptional services available in the Raleigh-Durham area, including Duke Medical and UNC,” explained the EFMP Manager, Casey Clark. “This centralized space allows us to better serve those families and create a community of support."



Fort Bragg’s EFMP program is already the largest in the Army and is expected to grow as more families take advantage of the available resources. This centralized model sets a standard for installations across the Army and demonstrates a commitment to supporting Soldiers and their families.



"This is a platform to show the rest of the Army and the military what can be done," added Mixon. “With its innovative approach, Fort Bragg’s centralized EFMP office is a testament to the installation’s dedication to improving the lives of military families and ensuring a supportive environment for all.”