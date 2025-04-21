Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Welcomes New Commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, passes the unit colors to incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, at Palm Circle, Honolulu, Hawaii. Outgoing commander, Brig. Gen Bill Soliz, relinquished his command in a Change of Command ceremony on Apr. 22, 2025. (photo by Tripler Army Medical Center) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, HI (April 22, 2025) – Medical Readiness Command, Pacific (MRC, P) held a Change of Command ceremony, welcoming its new commander, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, and honoring the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Bill Soliz, for his exceptional service. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, military personnel, and civilian staff, marking a significant transition in leadership for the command.



The Change of Command ceremony symbolizes the continuity of leadership and the unwavering commitment to medical excellence, and service to Soldiers and the Nation. Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, highlighted the significance of the event, emphasizing that it represents the transfer of leadership between two strategic leaders and the dedication of the Soldiers and Civilians of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM).



"This change of command occurs in a time special for the Army and Army Medicine," said Izaguirre. "Our medical personnel have been caring for our Soldiers and Families of the Army for 250 years. The central theme for the Army 250th anniversary celebration is 'This We’ll Defend' highlighting the commitment to defending our country—yesterday, today, and always."



Soliz was lauded for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, which advanced Army Medicine’s mission and set up the Indo-Pacific Theater for success. His efforts drove the synchronization of operations, optimized resources, and achieved strategic objectives, ensuring medical readiness and healthcare delivery throughout the region.



Accomplishments under Soliz’s leadership include the successful execution of the integration of the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and the Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP), enhancing collaboration and optimizing medical readiness and healthcare delivery.



Teyhen, the incoming commander, brings a wealth of experience from the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region. She has been an advocate for truly sustaining and optimizing Soldier health and readiness. Her work with the Iron Horse—the 4th ID—was one of the many precursors to the current Holistic Health and Fitness Program.



There she led a team working to optimize Warfighter lethality by improving sleep, activity, nutrition, mental, and spiritual fitness. That has been her North Star as an Army Physical Therapist and now as a General Officer.



Known for grit and determination, Teyhen has completed 95 marathons and is working toward her goal of 100.



Izaguirre expressed full confidence in Teyhen's ability to lead the command, stating, "Brigadier General Teyhen is the right leader, at the right time, with the right skills to lead this command–no one is more ready for the job. Soldiers will benefit from your leadership, and you have my full trust and confidence."



Teyhen will be the second director of DHN-IP, which was established on Oct. 1, 2023, when the Defense Health Agency realigned the former 23 medical markets into nine networks to improve healthcare delivery, combat support and enterprise support. DHN-IP oversees a joint, integrated health network with Army, Navy and Air Force personnel that provides quality care in medical facilities throughout Washington, California, Hawaii, Japan and the Republic of Korea.



As director, Teyhen will lead more than 15,000 service members, civilians, and contractors that support the U.S. Indo-Pacific, Northern, Special Operations, Transportation, Cyber, and Space Commands. This network provides medical care to approximately 223,000 beneficiaries, including active-duty service members, family members and military retirees.



In closing, Izaguirre charged the Soldiers and Civilians of Army Medicine to continue their pursuit of excellence, emphasizing their role in building combat-ready medical forces and providing exceptional care to patients. “To Army Medicine Soldiers and Civilians, the expectation is excellence. This is who you are and there is no other substitute. You build Combat Ready Medical Forces… You take care of the patient, care of each other, and do the right thing every day. This is who you are… It is my honor to serve with you each and every day.”