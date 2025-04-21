NAVFAC EURAFCENT brings a “Taste of Home” to Naples Servicemembers

NAPLES, Italy —Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), collaborated with the United Service Organization (USO), and the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Liberty Center to bring a “Taste of Home” to single servicemembers aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, April 23, 2025.



A “Taste of Home” is a monthly program by the USO designed to bring comfort to servicemembers and their families through homemade meals reminiscent of those shared back home. This month, NAVFAC EURAFCENT members and their families contributed by preparing and donating meals for the event.



“This event gives me the opportunity to try new foods,” said Hospital Corpsman Cuaira Clark, from Chickasha, Okla. “It gives me the chance to meet other Sailors and Soldiers, as well as people I already know and don’t always get to hang out with.”



This year’s theme was Tex-Mex, and volunteers prepared a variety of dishes, including black bean enchiladas, rice, tacos, and coconut flan. The USO also hosted a trivia game helping servicemembers connect while enjoying great food and conversation.



“I love bringing in the connection, the ability to have something to look forward to, and bringing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Holley Moore, USO center operation specialist. “We love the sense of community. We are always going to be the place that you can walk in and help point you in the right direction to find that community you are looking for.”



Last year, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, partnered with the USO for a similar event coordinated by AnnaLisa Miranda. This year, Andi Williams, a NAVFAC EURAFCENT spouse, stepped in as coordinator saying last year’s success, inspired her to give back again.



“We are here for the community,” said Williams. “We are a part of the community and for one part to succeed, we all need to be there to support each other.”



The MWR Liberty Center also played a vital role in making the event happen. The Naples MWR Liberty program is designed for single servicemembers, E-6 and below, and geographical bachelors. The Liberty Program collaborates with the USO to bring single servicemembers the opportunity to participate in various activities such as trips, cooking classes, and more.



“We hope that [servicemembers] leave with full bellies,” said Shawna Levins, MWR Liberty director. “Our demographic is the young, single, active duty. We want them to feel that people care about them, and that they matter - they are important. NAVFAC has worked with USO and pulled their resources together for them. It is a nice thing for them to do and a great way to give back.”



The USO serves men and women in the U.S. military, and their families. They operate centers at or near military installations in the United States and throughout the world. The USO in Naples provides monthly events for servicemembers and their families.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

