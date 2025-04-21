Recognition at Sea: DESRON 22 Commodore Honors Sailors Aboard USS Gonzalez

Photo By Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2025) Electronics Technician Second Class Derrick Wiedemann...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2025) Electronics Technician Second Class Derrick Wiedemann receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Edward Pledger, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron 22. Homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, USS Gonzalez is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and operates within Carrier Strike Group 10, led by USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA. (Apr 18, 2025) – While underway in March 2025, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) hosted Capt Edward J. Pledger, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 was present during the final days of a month-long underway to present Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAMS) along with Gonzalez’ Commanding Officer, Cmdr Katrina Stegner, and witness Sailors being pinned for Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS).

During the 25-day underway, Gonzalez participated in a series of high-level operations including USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)'s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), and Operation Nautical Twilight involving the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Gonzalez performed exceptionally throughout, prompting the Commodore’s visit to witness the crew’s performance firsthand and to celebrate their accomplishments.



Capt. Pledger, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, brings more than 25 years of experience as a Surface Warfare Officer. Early in his career, he served aboard multiple guided-missile destroyers (DDGs), followed by executive officer and commanding officer tours with Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Crews Exultant and Spartan. He later served aboard minesweepers out of San Diego with deployments to Bahrain, and went on to become the executive officer and later Commanding Officer of USS Cole (DDG 67). Capt. Pledger was subsequently selected to lead DESRON 22 as Commodore.



“The Navy Achievement Medal is awarded as recognition for superior performance. It is given to Sailors who have made a high impact within their command—those who have gone above and beyond and truly earned it” said Capt. Pledger. “The ESWS pin, or Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification, is also significant. It represents a Sailor’s hard work, dedication, and understanding—not just of their own role, but also of how their ship operates as part of the greater Navy mission. Earning that pin means, a Sailor has studied everything from naval history to the ship’s engineering, supply, weapons, and combat systems. It’s a challenging qualification, and those who earn it demonstrate that they’re true professionals who understand their warship inside and out.”



The Commodore noted how qualifications like the ESWS Pin contribute to both individual professional growth and the Navy's overall mission readiness. "The ESWS program is critical to readiness. The qualifications required to earn the pin build depth of knowledge across the ship—everything from watch standards to damage control and combat operations. More ESWS-qualified sailors mean more capable, ready sailors. It enhances the ship's ability to perform various critical tasks. On a personal level, earning the ESWS pin is a significant milestone. It is a broad qualification that demands dedication and a strong work ethic. It’s not just about memorizing knowledge; it prepares sailors for future success, whether that’s advancing in rank or further developing their technical expertise."



“My advice is simple: never stop learning. The ESWS pin is just the baseline. Continue to grow and develop; this is only the beginning. Think of it as a license to keep learning and advancing in your career” said Capt Pledger.

FC2 Ivan Andjuargrajales, a newly pinned ESWS Sailor, was overcome with emotion as he reflected on the achievement. "It’s incredibly rewarding. I must have studied for more than 100 hours, even taking unclassified materials home for my wife to help me study. She was a huge help, and I am so thankful for her support—I love her dearly. My Chief was also a big part of my success; he has been a great mentor. It took a lot to get here, but now I’m looking forward to the next challenge and continuing to improve my career."



As the USS Gonzalez returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a successful and eventful underway, the crew’s dedication and hard work were recognized in the most meaningful ways. Capt. Pledger’s visit and the awarding of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and ESWS pins serve as a testament to the professionalism and excellence that define the Sailors aboard this destroyer. With the advice from senior leadership and the personal stories of Sailors like FC2 Andjuargrajales, it is clear that the journey of growth, learning, and readiness never ends. For these sailors, the ESWS pin is not just a symbol of what they have accomplished, but a stepping-stone to future success within the Navy and beyond.



As the Gonzalez crew looks to the challenges ahead, their commitment to excellence remains unwavering, ready to tackle whatever comes next in the pursuit of mission readiness and personal growth.



Homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, USS Gonzalez is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and operates within Carrier Strike Group 10, led by USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).