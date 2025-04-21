Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Death of Aviano AB Airman

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Story by Maj. Rachel N Salpietra 

    31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy –

    An active-duty Airman assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base died April 25 at approximately 3:00 a.m.

    The cause of death is currently under investigation.

    “To the family and friends of our fallen Airman, we offer our deepest condolences on this loss,” said Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander. “Helping our family and team during this difficult time is our top priority right now, and we will share further information as soon as possible.”

    The Airman’s name will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:15
    Story ID: 496167
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Death of Aviano AB Airman, by Maj. Rachel N Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download