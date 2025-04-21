Death of Aviano AB Airman

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy –



An active-duty Airman assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base died April 25 at approximately 3:00 a.m.



The cause of death is currently under investigation.



“To the family and friends of our fallen Airman, we offer our deepest condolences on this loss,” said Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander. “Helping our family and team during this difficult time is our top priority right now, and we will share further information as soon as possible.”



The Airman’s name will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

