Unsung heroes: 718th AMXS stands ready

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - The 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is responsible for the maintenance of two aircraft, the E-3 Sentry and the KC-135 Stratotanker.



These aircraft play a critical role in the 18th Wing’s mission by supporting the delivery of unmatched combat air power and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The 718th AMXS ensures that its aircraft are ready to fly and support mission partners.



The E-3 Sentry provides critical support by monitoring and managing military operations in the sky. It offers real-time awareness of aerial activity of both allies and adversaries. The 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit, assigned to the 718th AMXS, maintains the E-3, making sure the aircraft is mission ready to be operated by the air crew.



“We conduct safe and reliable maintenance on aircraft, keeping open communication with our air crew to inform them about the overall health of the aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradley Hone, 961st AMU section chief. “As a small unit, we often train Airmen to complete multiple tasks, encouraging multi-capableness to further support the mission.”



Airmen in the 961st AMU work day in, day out to ensure the E-3 is mission ready to provide command and control capabilities.



“Our mission motto is ‘eyes in the sky’.” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Aurora, 961st AMU command, control, computers, communication, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance journeyman. “We maintain this jet so that we can have eyes in the sky for not only the Air Force, but for our allies and partners.”



Sharing the flightline with the 961st AMU is the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, also assigned to the 718th AMXS, which maintains the KC-135 Stratotanker. The KC-135 supports various aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region by providing critical refueling capabilities, enhancing their capability to accomplish their mission by projecting decisive airpower to ensure regional stability and security.



“Our primary mission is aerial refueling, enabling the rotation of fighter and bomber aircraft throughout the Pacific theater,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shamir Thomas, 909th AMU lead production superintendent. “As the only active-duty KC-135 base in the region, we provide continuous operational support.”



The KC-135 is also capable of transporting essential cargo to different locations and delivering service members and their family members in need of medical care to facilities capable of treatment. The versatility of this aircraft is essential to Kadena’s mission, and the Airmen who maintain it all the more crucial.



“Safety is our number one priority with aircraft maintenance,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Dalton, 909th AMU avionics journeyman. “Each jet carries lives, and it's our duty to make sure the aircraft is safe and reliable before it leaves the ground to carry out its mission.”



The 909th AMU and the 961st AMU both maintain the backbone of Kadena's fighter jets, some of the most important aircraft in the Pacific. “As maintainers, we may not fly the missions, but our work is vital,” Aurora proudly states. “Every task we perform ensures the jets can take to the sky, directly supporting the Air Force's greater mission of achieving air dominance and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

