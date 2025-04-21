421st EFS bolsters Kadena’s fighter presence

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, touched down at Kadena Air Base, April 24, 2025, completing the latest round of U.S. Air Force fighter deployments to the Pacific.



As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena is a pivotal hub for Agile Combat Employment, which allows squadrons like the 421st EFS to project combat power in concert with U.S. allies and partners.



This rotation pairs the 421st with additional F-35A’s from the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson AFB, Alaska, and F-15Es from the 336th EFS, Seymour Johnson AFB along with18th Wing Operations and Maintenance groups.



"The black widows are thrilled to be back and flying with our allies and partners here at Kadena,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Mussler, 421st EFS commander. “Our unit values the distinctive training opportunities afforded by our deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is eager to contribute to the mission.



The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. It is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness.



These continuous rotations of aircraft at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains flexible and postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to deter acts of aggression.



Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan regarding noise abatement. All visiting aircrews are briefed on local noise abatement procedures and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to limit local impacts.



Modernizing capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater remains a top priority. Kadena aircraft rotations exemplify the DoD’s continued commitment to maintain a continuous fighter presence while awaiting the arrival of the F-15EX.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:07 Story ID: 496163 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 421st EFS bolsters Kadena’s fighter presence, by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.