Army warfighters find a second home in the heart of South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosted a Newcomers Orientation tour to Seoul for 37 of 210th Field Artillery Brigade’s newest Soldiers on April 24. The aim of the monthly tours, which are part of the installation’s Community Relations (COMREL) Program, is to familiarize newly arrived personnel with South Korean customs and culture, popular destinations in the area, and welcome them to the team. Proper onboarding and Newcomers Orientation tours are the first steps towards making their new environment a place called ‘home.’



All of the day’s events and activities were provided free of charge to participants, courtesy of the Korean-Foreigners Friendship Cultural Society (KFFCS). KFFCS is one of USAG Yongsan-Casey’s Good Neighbor Organizations, which promotes cross-cultural understanding and friendship between South Koreans and foreigners. The primary objective of the installation’s Good Neighbor Program (GNP) is to improve the quality of life for the entire community and develop strong relationships in Korea.



The day prior, the group also received a warm welcome from the garrison command team and key service providers on the installation. Some key segments of the orientation briefing included a Korean language class, an overview on local laws and policies, and directions to key locations within the command’s footprint like the commissary, post exchange, and education center.



“Take the opportunity while you are here to go out and explore what this country has to offer. Experiencing a new country and culture is a great way to grow,” said Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander. “This is also an opportunity for you to work and train with our South Korean counterparts. We train and fight together. Our ironclad alliance is crucial for maintaining peace in the Pacific.”



The trip’s first stop was at Insadong Shopping Street, a lively area famed for being a hub of traditional Korean culture. Both sides of the street are filled with art galleries, cafés, wooden tea houses, award-winning Korean restaurants, and more. The Soldiers had two hours of free time to explore anything that caught their eye in the area. Insadong is also one of the best areas in Korea to find souvenirs like traditional stationery, pottery, porcelain, and antiques.



Two of Yongsan-Casey’s Community Relations Officers (CROs) and a tour guide helped answer questions and encourage the group of newcomers to see what South Korea has to offer. “I’m having a lot of fun so far. There are a lot of opportunities to get hands-on experience out in the field,” said Cho Yomi, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey CRO.



This is Cho Yomi’s first newcomers’ tour, who just started working as a Yongsan-Casey CRO last month. She said she applied for the job to challenge herself with something new and contribute to the U.S.-ROK alliance, which she is very passionate about. She loves getting to introduce Korean culture to Soldiers, civilians and families.



“I really hope this tour serves as an opportunity for the Soldiers to connect with the bigger purpose behind their mission – reminding them why they’re stationed here and the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance. Understanding the culture here, its history, and the people, can deepen their experience and broaden their perspective, making their time here even more meaningful,” said Cho Yomi.



The highlight of the tour took the group back in time to the official palace of the Joseon Dynasty—Gyeongbokgung Palace. Gyeongbokgung was built just three years after the dynasty’s founding in 1392, and the palace’s name roughly translates to “the new dynasty shall have good fortunes and prosper.” It is often described as one of the most beautiful, and largest, palaces of the dynasty.



The entire group opted in for the fully immersive experience, trying on hanboks, traditional Korean clothing known for its vibrant colors and elegant designs. Different colors and patterns are associated with certain social statuses or used for special occasions. For example, Joseon kings primarily wore red to ceremonies and for official duties. Green and blue were often used by members of the court.



Sgt. Zuher Haydar, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, is coming back to Korea for the third time in his career. He loves being in Korea again and shared helpful tips and advice with first timers throughout the day.



“Get a [metro] card, download the subway Korea app, and just go,” Haydar said excitedly. “You can also find a lot of information on social media. I recommend everyone follow Seoul, South Korea’s Instagram page. They post and show food, places, what’s coming up, all that kind of stuff. That page really does help you see what the city has to offer.”



The young Americans were also treated to a re-enactment ceremony of the changing of the guard. The ceremony is held twice a day, giving tourists an opportunity to experience what happened in the Joseon era when the king’s guards changed shifts.



The guards participating in the event wore traditional uniforms, carrying flags and weapons of the era, and marched to the beat of traditional musical instruments used at the time. The ceremony is more formal in nature, highlighting the significance and importance of protecting the palace.



In a recent House Appropriations Committee hearing, dated April 11, senior military leaders affirmed their belief that lethality and quality of life are linked. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi stated that having a high quality of life at home helps military service members focus on warfighting and readiness.



Tours like the one described above are just one of several opportunities held throughout the year to educate, improve quality of life, and broaden the cross-cultural understanding of Soldiers and civilians living anywhere within USAG Yongsan-Casey’s footprint, which covers everything from the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) to Seoul. Last year, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office organized 116 such events to improve the Area I and II Community.