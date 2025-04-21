NAVFAC Pacific Awards $990 Million Multiple Award Construction Contract to Support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $990 million Indo-Pacific multiple award construction contract (IMACC) to 12 businesses to support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) program.



“The Joint Posture Management Office (JPMO) commends NAVFAC Pacific for their successful establishment of the IMACC,” said U.S. Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM) JPMO Director Garrett Fong. “This strategically important contract provides a rapidly deployable construction capability, enabling the swift delivery of resilient infrastructure projects across the Indo-Pacific region. By accelerating modernization efforts and strengthening alliances, the IMACC is a key enabler of the PDI and a vital investment in regional security.”



Black Construction – Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam; CDM Constructors Inc. of Boston, Massachusetts; Conti Federal Services, LLC of Orlando, Florida; ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC of Burlingame, California; Icon SI (AUST) Pty Ltd of Richmond, Victoria, Australia; MVL USA Inc. of Lansing, Michigan; Nan, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii; Pacific Rim International LLC of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands; RELYANT Global LLC of Maryville, Tennessee; RORE, Inc. of San Diego, California; Sea Pac Engineering, Inc. of Los Angeles, California; and SLSCO Ltd. of Galveston, Texas were each awarded a portion of the IMACC.



NAVFAC Pacific issued minimum guarantee task orders of $10,000 to all of the firms listed above, with one firm, Sea Pac Engineering Inc. receiving a separate $1.26 million firm-fixed-price task order for the design and construction of a command and control facility/interagency fusion center. Work for this task order will be performed in Isabela, Philippines with an expected completion date of July 2026.



“This award represents a significant milestone and the culmination of NAVFAC Pacific’s innovation in working with industry partners to develop this tool for accelerated infrastructure delivery,” said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Commander for Operations Capt. Chris Coggins. “Thank you to the NAVFAC team for awarding this contract quickly in support of INDOPACOM’s operational posture needs.”



All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the Caroline Islands, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands, Philippines, Northern Territory Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Maldives and other areas under NAVFAC Pacific cognizance.



The work to be performed provides conventional design-build construction projects of new facilities, repair/renovation, and upgrades to a variety of facility types including, but not limited to, building facilities, warehouses, bridges, wharves/piers, dredging, airfield runways, fuel storage, roads, hangars, and other base infrastructure facilities produced in accordance with nationally recognized industry, international, federal, and/or military standards.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months with an expected completion date of April 2033. The contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website and received 16 proposals.

