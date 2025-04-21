Phoenix based Army recruiter earns the military outstanding volunteer service medal.

Photo By Gabriel Betancourt | Staff Sergeant Amanda Sowa, a recruiter assigned to the Christown Army recruiting...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Betancourt | Staff Sergeant Amanda Sowa, a recruiter assigned to the Christown Army recruiting station in Phoenix Arizona is presented the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal by Lieutenant Colonel Stven Weber, Commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sergeant Amanda Sowa is a recruiter assigned to the Christown Army recruiting station in Phoenix Arizona and has managed to log over 230 hours of volunteer service since January of 2025. Sowa, originally from Washington State shares that her family instilled the value of giving back to the community. She states that recruiting can be challenging with long hours but her love for volunteering is faith-based and helps relieve stress.

Her list of services includes supporting a Wednesday evening food pantry sponsored by Chicanos Por La Causa, a Phoenix based nonprofit providing social services. Coordinating adoptions at valley area PetSmart’s in support of K9 Konnection, a nonprofit organization that supports the rescue, shelter and adoption of dogs in need. Sowa’s most honorable volunteer service comes in support of community outreach for the stop soldier suicide awareness campaign which should help coordinate and raise funding.

On April 23rd, 2025, her dedication and support to the community was recognized during a ceremony held at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion headquarters in Downtown Phoenix Arizona where she received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. This award is presented by the United States Armed Forces to recognize service members who have provided outstanding volunteer service to their local communities. This award recognizes sustained and impactful volunteer efforts that benefit the civilian community.



On June 14th, 2025, The US Army will celebrate 250 years of defense and service to our grateful country. The Army is part of our community and across the nation, Soldiers and their Families are an integral part of the communities they serve. Staff Sergeant Amanda Sowa greatly reflects our legacy.