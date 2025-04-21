From West Africa to the U.S. Navy: Springfield Sailor’s Journey of Service and Gratitude

Photo By Cmdr. Cheryl Collins | Electrician’s Mate Second Class Laurent Azonnadou, a member of Navy Reserve Center...... read more read more Photo By Cmdr. Cheryl Collins | Electrician’s Mate Second Class Laurent Azonnadou, a member of Navy Reserve Center St. Louis, Mo., was selected as Reserve Blue Jacket of the Quarter at the reserve center. He is also the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth Regional Reserves Blue Jacket of the Quarter. Azonnadou is from Benin, West Africa, and came to the states to join the military in August 2015. (U.S. Navy photo by PSSA Brianna Hennington) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Story by PSSA Brianna Hennington, Navy Reserve Center St. Louis



Growing up in Cotonou Benin, West Africa, Laurent Azonnadou never imagined his future would lead him to a career in the U.S. Navy Reserve. After attending CEG K/ Vedeko for high school in Benin, he went on to earn a master’s degree in computer science. At 36, after moving to the US through a DV lottery process, and feeling ready for a change, he met with a U.S. Navy recruiter. Before long, he was headed to boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill.



After graduating and completing the naturalization process, Azonnadou was recognized by a Navy officer for his quick progress learning English. That officer named him the most improved Sailor in his division—a moment that affirmed Azonnadou’s decision to join the Navy.



Now an electrician’s mate second class petty officer (EM2), Azonnadou first reported to Navy Reserve Center Saint Louis Mo, and now cross assign to the EM Det Jacksonville in Florida. There, he applied the skills he learned at boot camp and subsequent schools to support the fleet. His service has taken him to Japan, Guam, Australia, and many locations across the U.S.



“It’s extremely important, the work we do for our vessels,” he said. “Everything is crucial to the submarine community and to everyone who puts their life on the line, day in and day out.”



Approaching his 10-year mark in the Navy, Azonnadou is currently assigned to Navy Reserve Center St. Louis, in Missouri. He takes pride in going above and beyond in his duties. “My leadership trusts me to do the right thing and complete my mission effectively and correctly. I will not betray that trust.”

One of his proudest achievements is earning his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) pin. “It shows that I’ve achieved the highest level of expertise in surface ships and surface warfare,” he said.



When asked what being in the Navy means to him, Azonnadou reflected, “It means being one of the few Americans who have seen and heard more than the general public. We’ve been places most people won’t go. We’ve seen things most people haven’t seen.”



He added, “Every day is a new day. I often say that things can always be worse. Be grateful for what we have, and what this country has to offer. If we don’t appreciate it, we risk losing it.”



Looking back on his childhood dreams, he shared, “It was my dream since I was a child to work on a ship and show gratitude to the country that accepted me and helped me achieve that dream. It is my duty to the people to see my missions through.”



Although he was raised in Africa, Azonnadou and his family now call Springfield, Ill., home. In his civilian career, he works for the City of Springfield as a sewer technician and supervisor, applying his Navy-honed leadership skills to manage teams and deliver quality public service. His employer fully supports his military service and proudly accommodates his time away for Navy funeral honors ceremonies throughout Illinois and Missouri—a role he takes seriously.



Outside of work and the Navy, Azonnadou is deeply involved in his community. He sponsors and mentors French-speaking immigrants, helping them learn English and navigate the U.S. citizenship process. He also founded a nonprofit youth soccer organization, using sports as a tool to mentor and inspire local youth.



Azonnadou is proud to be a U.S. Sailor, a husband, father, sponsor, mentor, and leader. He said, “As a warfighter, readiness means being ready to go—whenever, wherever—with no boundaries to complete the mission.”



He credits his success to his wife and children, who welcome him home with love and support after every mission. He also thanks his friends, who support his family and nonprofit while he’s away, and his leadership, who remain a guiding light through every challenge.