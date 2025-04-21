EACH nurses recognized for providing exceptional patient care

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Rebecca Wainright (center), a registered nurse in the EACH Pediatric Clinic, was one...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Rebecca Wainright (center), a registered nurse in the EACH Pediatric Clinic, was one of four individual honorees recognized at a DAISY Award Ceremony April 21, 2025, at Evans Army Community Hospital. Col. Allan Boudreaux, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, presented the award, along with Alexandra Haushalter, an EACH nurse case manager, who nominated Wainright for the award. The awards recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Four individual winners and a care team were selected from among nearly 60 nominees. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted a DAISY Award Ceremony April 21, 2025, to recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Four individual winners and a care team were selected from among nearly 60 nominees.



Patients and/or peers submitted nominations for the quarterly award, which recognizes outstanding nursing care for January-March, 2025.



During the ceremony, nominators read their nominations aloud as awards were presented to the winners.



Col. Allan Boudreaux, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, said the awards help recognize the extraordinary providers who work at EACH and thanked the award winners for their service.



“Thank you so much for taking the time to deliver that compassionate touch, that five minutes of education, or that voice of reassurance in a moment where our patients are experiencing fear and uncertainty,” said Boudreaux. “We have all been there – either as a patient or a family member. And it’s so reassuring when someone goes above and beyond to provide safe, compassionate care.”



DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” and the award was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The family was looking for a way to recognize the outstanding care Barnes received during his illness and came up with the DAISY Award program

.

Individual honorees:

• Angela Teran, a registered nurse (RN) with the Mountain Post Birthing Center.

• Spec. Issa Diatta, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in the EACH Family Care Ward.

• Rebecca Wainright, an RN in the EACH Pediatric Clinic.



Leader Honoree:

• Tiersa Pialet, the nurse consultant for the Colorado Military Health System’s Central Referral Center



Team award:

• Mountain Post Birthing Center

o Rob Chaplin, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

o Nancy Horn, RN

o Samantha Kaufman, RN

o Karen Olmstead, RN

o Gabrielle Quintero, RN

o Dr. Anthony Sullivan