Expecting? Join the Fort Bragg Maternity Fair for Expert Advice and Support

FORT BRAGG, NC--Are you expecting a baby? Do you want to connect with other parents and learn from experts in the field? Make plans to attend the Fort Bragg Maternity Fair on April 26 from 10 – 3 p.m. at Womack Army Medical Center. This exciting event is designed to provide a supporting community and valuable resources for new and expectant parents, and anyone involved in the care of your baby.



Come and familiarize yourself with our facilities by touring the labor and delivery unit. Join the parenting, education and yoga classes designed to help you prepare for parenthood and improve your physical and mental well-being. Visit with experts from various fields, including midwifery, lactation, labor and delivery, childbirth and health education and much more. Our display tables will be staffed by knowledgeable professionals who can answer questions and provide guidance



Whether you’re a first-time parent or just looking for some additional support, the Fort Bragg maternity fair is the perfect place to connect with others and learn more about parenting.

The Army Community Services Fort Bragg will be facilitating several different classes from 11 to 2 p.m.

11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Birth plans

11:30 to 12:00 a.m. Safe Sleep and Crib Display

12:00 to 12:30 a.m. Getting Ready for Baby

12:30 to 1:00 p.m. Shaken Baby Prevention/ Period of Purple Crying Introduction

1:00 to 1:30 p.m. Budgeting for Baby

1:30 to 2 p.m. Infant Massage

Other classes include a medication safety class at 10:30 a.m. and Prenatal YOGA from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 – 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably.

The Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services will be providing car seat safety demonstration and checks so don’t forget to bring your car seats. Indulge in treats from food trucks or dine at the Blue-Ribbon Bistro located on the Ground floor.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with others and learn more about parenting. Mark, your calendar for the next maternity fair on Saturday, September 20 from 10 to 3 p.m. For more information follow WAMC Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube using the handle @WomackAMC.