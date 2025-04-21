Groundbreaking for New Water Storage Tank at Naval Air Station Lemoore

NAVFAC Southwest and its partners broke ground on a new water storage tank project at Naval Air Station Lemoore April 21. The new tank replaces a two-million-gallon tank at the water treatment plant on base.



“This $10.9 million investment to replace Tank 6 is essential for ensuring the continued delivery of safe and reliable drinking water, a critical resource, to the 15,000 personnel who rely on the NAS Lemoore water system daily,” said Cdr. Sam Lee, NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Officer at NAS Lemoore. “This project demonstrates our commitment to maintaining critical infrastructure, enhancing the resilience of our base, and investing in the health and well-being of our community.”



NAVFAC Southwest hired Central Environmental Inc. and Garney Construction to complete the $10.9 million upgrade. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2026.

