Motorcycle ride from Fort Knox to sexual trauma recovery center highlights sexual assault awareness, prevention

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Dozens of motorcycle riders participated in the 10th Annual SHARP “Raise the Bars” Motorcycle Ride from Fort Knox to Elizabethtown April 24. Participants included Fort Knox Soldiers, family members, civilians, and members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.



Organized by U.S. Army Human Resources Command, the ride is the most high-profile event HRC conducts during April in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. All events are intended to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault and prevention measures, to publicly reaffirm the command’s commitment to eliminating sexual assault in HRC and Army formations and providing treatment and support for survivors.



HRC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Master Sgt. Robert Reid said hosting multiple events provides an opportunity for more people to participate. It provides greater visibility of the SHARP Program and showcases leadership and command emphasis on the program by focusing on primary prevention efforts targeting risk factors and protective factors associated with sexual harassment and sexual assault.



“When leadership at all levels within HRC is involved in SHARP prevention and awareness events, it sets the tone for the organization that behaviors such as sexual harassment and sexual assault will not be tolerated and will be addressed,” Reid said. “This sends a message to perpetrators that if they engage in these behaviors, the command will take steps to address it and hold perpetrators accountable.



“It also sends a message to survivors that if they come forward, they will be heard, they will be believed, will get the support they need and deserve, and that command leadership will work to ensure all HRC employees have a workplace free from these abhorrent behaviors.”



Addressing the riders before the start of the event, Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, HRC commanding general, expressed that this was a ride for action, not for fun.



“If I didn’t have any SHARP actions right now, if we weren’t dealing with an assault issue, and a harassment issue right now, I would say it’s a ride for fun,” Maj. Gen. Rampy said. “In this command we need to raise the bar.”



“I have active cases right now in your command and we need to ride for action and remind each other to treat each other with dignity and respect. No means no.



“Think about that and let that sink in. It’s 2025 and we’re still having to ride for action. Thank you for taking action.”



Keynote speaker, Army veteran and SHARP Advocate Brittany Leitner said, survivors of sexual assault go through a traumatic experience that changes the rest of their lives, the lives of their families, friends, spouses, and no matter how hard they try, these individuals will never be able to go back to the people that they were.



“[It] affects the numerous mood swings they will go through, the fear of the dark, paranoia and the absolute chaos if they go to trial. But as terrible as all of this sounds, it actually shows the strength of these men and women because they survived,” Leitner said.



She strongly encouraged survivors to step forward and get the help they need from the caring and trained professionals freely offering support.

“I have never met a survivor who regretted coming forward and finding someone to talk to,” Leitner said. “Keeping it inside is more work than just telling one person who will understand you.”



Leiter highly recommends unrestricted reporting as it allows survivors to get all the help they need -medical and counseling - without having to go through a trial.



The parade of motorcycles departed HRC headquarters at 1:30 p.m., arriving an hour later at Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services in Elizabethtown.



Silverleaf is one of the local agencies where HRC refers survivors of sexual assault and abuse for support and services that include crisis intervention, medical examinations, counseling and education. The agency has been instrumental in working with HRC and other commands on post in providing trauma response services and advocacy support.



This is the second year Alfred Kriegh, team lead, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, HRC, participated in the ride to show community support for the cause.



“Because we’re all affected by sexual abuse,” Kriegh said. “Either we’re a father, a son, or a brother. There is someone in everybody’s family that’s been touched by this in some way. So it’s important that the community gets out and shows that this is not normal [behavior] and we are behind you.”



It’s estimated that about one in five women and one in 33 men have experienced sexual assault in one form or another, however Leitner said these numbers are extremely low due to the lack of reporting.



But Reid said progress is being made. In FY 2023, the Army recorded 3,507 sexual assault reports, a 6% decrease from the previous year. And recently the restricted sexual assault reporting option was extended to federal employees, providing the civilian workforce survivors another option for reporting and seeking help to assist with the healing of sexual trauma.



“There is not a perfect program out there, but the continuing changes occurring within the SHARP Program are designed to improve access to victim services for survivors and to improve the quality of the advocacy services available by having a professional workforce with greater professional oversight.” Reid said.



This includes providing a true primary prevention focused component with a SHARP Program Prevention Specialist who would be focused on targeting risk and protective factors associated with sexual harassment and sexual assault.



Reid emphasized that prevention is a team effort.



“Creating or reinforcing a climate of dignity and respect is a combat multiplier that will drastically reduce the number of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assaults in an organization,” he said.



“If Soldiers or civilian employees witness something wrong, there are several reporting avenues and several supporting people to assist in a positive resolution. Leadership that is engaged with prevention efforts and support for the survivors strengthens the bonds of the SHARP program and those it supports,” Reid said.



The command’s observance ends April 30 with the annual “Darkness to Light-Candle Lighting Ceremony,” to serve as a reminder to remain vigilant against acts of sexual assault throughout the year even after the month-long observance of SAAPM comes to a close.



