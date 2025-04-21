Remembering Operation Eagle Claw

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – In the heart of the Iranian desert, the sound of approaching helicopters broke the stillness, kicking up clouds of sand as they landed.



U.S. Air Commandos and other military forces ventured into the unknown. Even through uncertainty, a sense of determination drove them to bring their fellow countrymen home. Operation Eagle Claw, conducted April 24,1980, was a joint-services mission to rescue Americans who were being held hostage by militants in Tehran, Iran, since Nov. 4, 1979.



As U.S. forces prepared to withdraw from the staging area known as Desert One, a helicopter crashed into a transport aircraft being used to carry servicemen and jet fuel. The resulting fire destroyed both aircraft and killed eight servicemen, including five Air Commandos from Hurlburt Field’s 1st Special Operations Wing.



Forty-five years after Operation Eagle Claw, its memories and lessons are still recognized during an annual ceremony held at the Hurlburt Field Memorial Air Park.



Today, leaders and members of Air Force Special Operations Command and the 1st Special Operations Wing joined retired service members, veterans of Operation Eagle Claw, and family members of the eight service members who lost their lives that day to commemorate the event that shaped special operations.



“Today, we remember the events at Desert One not just as a moment of loss, but as an inflection point forged by those who had the guts to try,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command. “We honor their sacrifice, and we recognize the legacy they left behind. Many of the missions our Air Commandos regularly execute today, were first attempted by the incredible crews of Operation Eagle Claw.” Conley reflected not only on the warrior ethos of those involved, but also on the impact of their sacrifice. He explained how their courage under impossible circumstances became a catalyst and inspiration for change – that fundamentally reshaped our armed forces and resulted in a permanent, professional Special Operations Force that is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.



“The Air Commando motto, ‘Any Time, Any Place,’ isn’t just a statement on letterhead, it’s a way of life,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. Bill Walter, a guest at the ceremony.



Walter noted that the participants in Operation Eagle Claw forged the Air Commando legacy by accepting a high-risk, complex mission to rescue American hostages. Today, AFSOC and U.S. Special Operations Command have the most capable special operations forces in the world and continue to add to the legacy of the original Air Commando’s of WWII.



Lessons learned from Desert One and Operation Eagle Claw laid the foundation for the creation of USSOCOM in 1987 and the establishment of AFSOC in 1990. The mindset of those service members nearly five decades ago is now ingrained in the spirit of Hurlburt Field and continues to shape the training of today’s special operators.



“As we look the future, we remember the eight men who lost their lives in a heroic attempt, and who demonstrated that America will not sit idly by while its citizens are in peril. We strive to emulate their agility and adaptability. AFSOC exists to accomplish the missions others can’t do,

or won’t attempt to do.”



That night in the desert set an example for future generations of Air Commandos. Their legacy, one forged in adversity and sharpened with reflection, is carried forward by the service members who now wear the AFSOC patch.



“[Their sacrifice] reminds us of the cost of readiness, the courage it takes to lead from the front and the responsibility we bear to honor their legacy through excellence in everything we do,” Conley explained. “Their legacy calls us to be ready–anytime, anywhere–because the mission and the people we serve demand nothing less.”

