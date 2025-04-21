Day one ready: cadets hone their basic combat skills

Photo By Trevor Cokley | First-degree cadets qualify on the M-18 at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | First-degree cadets qualify on the M-18 at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance firing range Feb. 28, 2025. Through rigorous instruction, hands-on experience and advanced combat shooting techniques, cadets master the basic combat skills required of all Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force Academy produces officers prepared to win decisively, intelligently and relentlessly. Rigorous and iterative warfighter training starts with basic combat skills. Cadets must progress in their foundational learning while at the Academy, and this starts with learning the basics of shoot, move, communicate, medicate and automate.



“The Academy’s warfighting training lays a foundation for operational readiness that the Air Force demands,” Cadet 1st Class Laura Howey said. “We learn how to apply these skills in scenarios that emphasize teamwork and mission focus. This foundation helps to build my confidence to lead Airmen, and I feel more prepared every time we train.”



Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks praised the growth of cadet training but said more warfighting skills training will be added to the curriculum.



“Thanks to the hard work from our cadet and permanent-party training staff, our training curriculum has come a long way,” said Marks. “It is more tactically and expeditionary focused. It is more robust. But we still have more to do as we look to incorporate more small-unit movement and tactics training, as well as introduce unmanned aerial systems operations, cyber and space domain considerations into our training and exercises.”



In today’s operational environment, Air Force officers must be prepared to defend themselves, their teams and critical assets in combat zones. Cadets receive firearms instruction through structured training courses, live-fire exercises and simulated combat scenarios. They qualify on the M-18 pistol.



“Shooting at the combat arms training and maintenance range accomplishes real and meaningful military training,” said Cadet 1st Class Ian Garrett. “Putting 100-plus rounds downrange is some of the best training I have had here. It builds skills that you do not really see in other training at the U.S. Air Force Academy.”



The Academy combat care curriculum is based on the Air Force’s tactical combat casualty care training. Realistic and routine medical training teaches cadets how to properly triage and care for simulated casualties until higher-level care becomes available. It is a fundamental warfighting skill.



“At the Academy, we are trained and assessed multiple times a year,” Howey said. “Tactical combat casualty care teaches us to stay calm under pressure and make quick decisions when lives are on the line. This training builds confidence and a sense of responsibility because, as officers, we are the ones everyone looks to when someone goes down. I believe TCCC is a very important warfighting skill because it reinforces that every officer should be capable, level-headed and ready to lead in life-or-death situations.”



Mastering basic combat skills enhances the safety and operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, which is why it is a large component of the warfighting curriculum at the Academy.



“It is great that we get an education comprised of important warfighter skills,” Garrett said. “I think the leadership experience we get from our training is the best preparation we can have as future officers. The ability to make decisions in a controlled environment helps my preparation before I go on to eventually lead Airmen.”